ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited's (SGX:C52) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

ComfortDelGro (SGX:C52) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on ComfortDelGro's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ComfortDelGro is:

6.1% = S$192m ÷ S$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of ComfortDelGro's Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

At first glance, ComfortDelGro's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.1%. But then again, ComfortDelGro's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 22%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

However, when we compared ComfortDelGro's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 4.8% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for C52? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is ComfortDelGro Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

ComfortDelGro has a high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (that is, it is retaining 30% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. To know the 2 risks we have identified for ComfortDelGro visit our risks dashboard for free.

In addition, ComfortDelGro has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 73%. However, ComfortDelGro's ROE is predicted to rise to 7.7% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on ComfortDelGro. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

