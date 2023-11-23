Comforting companion: The Center welcomes therapy dog in training

Nov. 23—The Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has recently welcomed a new team member to its staff.

On Monday, the organization brought on Mila Jo — a nine-week old boxer — to help with the entity's programming as a therapy dog.

Katie Stallings, family outreach coordinator, who's been with The Center since October alongside her son, Zach Stallings, the office manager who also assists with anger management classes, said the idea was one of the first things they thought would be vital to the operation.

On Nov. 17, Katie Stallings received Mila Jo as a present for her birthday. However, she decided that Mila Jo would be helpful in filling a need by helping clients on a day-to-day basis.

In particular, the staff feel that Mila Jo's presence will be instrumental with The Center's in-house supervised visitations for children and their families.

"With supervised visitation, ... what we try to strive for is a neutral, loving environment (but) it can be extremely stressful," said Melanie Chaffin, family outreach coordinator. "Coming into somewhere that you're not aware of, some of our children may have gone (some) time without seeing their parent.

"It's a scary situation for several of our kids. We have multiple (children) that are on the spectrum, (have) ADHD and some that just are really aren't unsure," Chaffin said.

Chaffin said she's had conversations with Erica Wade, executive director, about finding a way to implement a therapy dog into the mix and that Katie Stallings was the one who "got the ball rolling."

"Especially for kids that struggle in those environments, (having Mila Jo can help) kind of get them out of their shell, let them know that it's OK, give them comfort in it," Chaffin said.

Katie Stallings said Mila Jo can also attempt to lift the spirits up for the children when a visit is over.

"After a visit, there are a lot of times that the kids get upset because they are leaving their parents, and don't know when they are going to see them again," she said. "... Having a dog to help escort them out ... (can create) happiness rather than a sad and anxious-driven (moment)."

"It's like a pleasant distraction," Zach Stallings said.

Choosing a boxer was intentional, Katie Stallings said.

"We actually went back and forth on breeds, so we didn't know if we wanted to do a lab (labrador retriever) or a golden retriever," she said. "My family is very comfortable with boxers. We've raised four (at this point), so we know their temperament; and ... when we first got one when my kids were young; we wanted to make sure that they were very good with kids.

"... They are such easily trainable, loving dogs to all children. That was our main thought and focus," Katie Stallings said.

Mila Jo "has a big job ahead of her" throughout the coming year.

According to Katie Stallings, Mila Jo will have to wait until she is at least one-year-old to go through the certification process which includes taking the American Kennel Club's Canine Good Citizen test which "evaluates dogs in simulated everyday situations in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere," according to the Animal Humane Society's website.

The evaluation includes greeting friendly strangers, sitting politely for petting, walking around as directed on a loose leash, moving politely through a crowd, following commands such as sitting, laying down and staying in place and behaving politely around other dogs among other criteria.

Mila Jo's training will be done through the New Jersey nonprofit Therapy Dogs International, Katie Stallings said.

Currently, Katie Stallings said Mila Jo's biggest task for the next three months will focus on socialization.

"(We're) making sure that she is able to go into any situation and handle it without distractions," she said. "... The more that she's around (here) and the more distractions that she's around, she will learn to listen to (the) basic commands ...."

Additional plans for Mila Jo include training her to take direction from staff members, leading children to different rooms throughout the facility and going along for visits out into the community upon receiving the required certification.

"There's just something about a dog that can kind of open people up," Chaffin said. "... It's a way for them to open up to us, ... to be able to help them more; it's a way for us to let kids know that we're on their side."

"I think the biggest thing for us is hoping that we want to get (Mila Jo) adjusted; but at the same time, we want to make sure that our kids adjust to her as well," Zach Stallings said. "That's what she's here for."