Comic book store owner credited with stopping sex assault at Hickory store

A comic book store owner is now being hailed a hero himself.

He and several others are being credited with stopping a sexual assault at a Hickory shopping center earlier this month. Police told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they were able to make an arrest thanks to the group of strangers.

The suspect, Justin Johnson, has been charged with attempted second-degree rape and is in jail under a $75,000 bond.

Faherty spoke with workers at several of the businesses in the Village Corner shopping center. Workers at a hair salon said on April 13, they first heard a woman screaming and ran to try to help. They said they even sprayed Mace on the suspect during the alleged sexual assault.

Jake Edwards, who owns Time Tunnel Comics, was one of the people who intervened along with a second man. Edwards said they got the suspect in a chokehold and then sat on him until police arrived.

Faherty asked Edwards, who has hundreds of comics in his store, if he considers himself a real-life hero.

“No,” he said. “I did what anybody would do, the only difference is that I was here. Anybody that would’ve been here would’ve done what I did.”

