Comic-Con prepares to launch new a event - a theme cruise
Comic-Con is taking its popular convention onto the high seas, launching its first "Comic-Con: The Cruise" in 2025.
GM has retired the Ultra Cruise name, instead putting the same capability into the already available and popular Super Cruise.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
Following a strike-impacted fourth quarter, GM investors are still looking for the Big Three automaker to continue its strong run of quarterly performance, with Q4 results on deck for Tuesday morning.
Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore is getting a controller worthy of its inspiration. The upcoming game, a spiritual successor to the infamous 1993 Zelda titles for the Philips CD-i, will launch with a controller that resembles one of the system’s original remotes.
There's just two weeks until Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
This week, read about how Mercedes mistakenly exposed its source code, the latest in the Cruise-GM saga, Tesla's EV sales warning and more. Autonomous vehicle and EV startups — even those that have since gone public — are trying to cut costs in hopes of extending their capital runway. Aurora Innovation, for instance, laid off about 3% of its workforce; EV company Polestar confirmed to TechCrunch it has also cut about 15% of its global workforce; Flexport is reportedly looking to axe another 20% of jobs; and package delivery company Veho said that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Rivian planning 'worldwide product launch' at its retail HQ in Laguna Beach on March 7, expected to be for the smaller R2 SUV that hits the market in 2026.
A new election forecast outlines just how important inflation will be in determining the next president. It's looking like a nail-biter.
Nintendo is honoring Princess Peach with a set of appropriately colored Joy-Cons. On Tuesday, the company said a set of pastel pink Joy-Con controllers will launch alongside Princess Peach: Showtime on March 22.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 isn’t taking Google’s Gemini AI to China. The Chinese version of the flagship phone reportedly uses Baidu’s Ernie chatbot to power the phone’s AI-powered features.
An unusually high number of broadcast favorites are signing off in 2024. Here's what's behind the trend.
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a formal probe into the proposed merger between Vodafone and Three UK. The news hardly comes as a surprise, given that the £15 billion ($19 billion) joint venture would reduce the U.K.'s main infrastructure-owning mobile networks from four to three (the other two being EE and O2), and the duo had already allowed until the end of 2024 for the deal to conclude. "This deal would bring together two of the major players in the U.K. telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said in a statement.
Google has finally released a Chrome Canary beta version that fully supports the Arm64 architecture.
These are the best electric SUVs whether you're looking for something mainstream, on a budget, luxurious or rugged.
Ingenuity, the small helicopter that’s been buzzing around the Red Planet for almost three years, has taken its final flight. NASA announced today that at least one of the helicopter’s carbon fiber rotor blades was damaged during its last mission, grounding it for good. To say that Ingenuity had a remarkable run is a bit of an understatement: the helicopter was launched as a technology demonstration mission, with engineers hoping to achieve up to five flights with the vehicle.