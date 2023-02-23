A comic, a pregnant sniper and a school teacher reflect on Russia's Ukraine war

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
·9 min read

KYIV, Ukraine – It's been one year since Russia's war in Ukraine brought one of the largest military conflicts since the end of World War II to European soil.

Neither Russian leader Vladimir Putin nor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear ready to sit down for peace talks.

For Ukrainians, it's been 12 months of bloodshed, separated families, anger, confusion, anxiety, living day to day, some hope, and a lot of wondering how it will all end.

What follows – in their own words and condensed and edited for clarity – are the reflections of three Ukrainians after Russia's invasion changed everything for them. 

The stand-up comic: 'I joke about how all Russians really are evil'

Ukrainian comedian Anya Kochegura performs at Kyiv's Underground Standup Club, in Ukraine's capital on Feb. 8.
Ukrainian comedian Anya Kochegura performs at Kyiv's Underground Standup Club, in Ukraine's capital on Feb. 8.

Anya Kochegura, 32

"I’ve been living in Kyiv for almost 13 years, doing stand-up for the last five years or so. The Ukrainian stand-up scene is pretty new. I got going with it after seeing American and British comics perform. It seemed like magic. I’m a linguist so I always watched a lot of English-speaking comedians. I’ve been in Kyiv continuously since the start of the war. I never left. Since August, I’ve been doing shows in different cities in Ukraine. These days I’m on the road a lot. I’ve been doing shows for our military, which is a new thing for me.

Comedy is important for Ukrainians now. It’s a coping mechanism and there’s a cathartic aspect to it. We deal with so much stress and tragedy and loss every day. It’s something we have to do to stay sane. Sometimes you just need to make a silly joke to keep going. A lot of people see it as an outlet to share experiences because the comedians are living through the same experiences as everyone else during this invasion.

It helps us to feel like we are all in this together. It helps with isolation. You feel like you are part of a community. It gives people hope. After I did a show in Odesa, a lady came up to me and said: 'That’s the first time I’ve laughed this whole year.'

I do observational comedy. So I talk about the war a lot. It mostly revolves around the experiences of civilians. But also about some of the frustrations and bureaucracy Ukraine has experienced in dealing with other countries. For example, about not getting weapons quickly enough. I joke a lot about how Ukrainians are so used to Russian missiles and drones that, while we know this is about life and death, we see it more as an annoyance. 'Like, really, did you have to do it now? Couldn’t you wait a few hours? I have an appointment.' I have a joke about how I’m afraid that a rocket will hit my building and the walls collapse and everyone will see I haven’t cleaned my apartment. I joke about how all Russians really are evil. And that’s truly how most Ukrainians see them now. I don’t joke about the tragedy of Ukraine – about Ukrainians dying.

People in Ukraine say that your life is divided into 'before' and 'after.' It’s really true. Before the war, my jokes were not so political. I was not joking about (German Chancellor Olaf) Sholz or (French President Emmanuel) Macron. The European Union telling Ukraine it is going to send us lightbulbs is comedic gold considering we don’t have electricity. My biggest hope for this anniversary: no new anniversary every year."

The pregnant sniper: 'We need to keep living'

Eugenia Emerald at her home in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 9. Her baby is due in April.
Eugenia Emerald at her home in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 9. Her baby is due in April.

Eugenia Emerald, 32

"I joined the army in March last year. Ten years ago, I received a military education. I was an officer. When the invasion happened, I was able to join active combat straight away. But before the war, I was not involved with the military at all. I was running several businesses. One was producing jewelry. Another was renting out a vacation home I own for different events. Sometimes it was used as a set for movies. One month before the war broke out, I started a new business – sports and lifestyle coaching for entrepreneurs.

When I joined the army, I was the only woman in my regiment. It was really hard. Four months went by. I was tired and lonely. Most of my male colleagues had wives and girlfriends waiting for them, supporting them. They had someone to talk to; to complain to. I didn’t. I didn’t want to worry my mother or my friends. And I didn’t feel I could confide in the men around me because I thought they might perceive me as weak.

My call sign is “Joan of Arc” (a reference to the female military leader in medieval France; a call sign is a name used by military for sensitive communications).

At one point I was in a bunker in the Zaporizhzhia region (in southeast Ukraine). It was an abandoned basement actually. I thought I would die in that place. But thanks to Starlink (a satellite internet connection operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX) I also had a great internet connection. Ukrainian media started to contact me for interviews. Eventually, Elle (the Ukrainian edition of the glossy magazine) ran an article about me.

My future husband read it. He then found me on Instagram and messaged me to say he was proud that Ukraine had women like me serving in the military. He thanked me for my service. He was also in the military. We started chatting a lot online. It was hard to meet up, though, because I was on the front line. He was on rotation in Kyiv. Eventually, I went to my commander and explained the situation. I told him I had fallen in love, that I needed a short break from being around 400 military guys. A little time to recharge. The next day my future husband met me at Kyiv train station with flowers. We spent three days together. Then we both returned to the front lines, in different regions.

About a month later he showed up at my base. He had somehow convinced my commander he needed to meet with him. At this meeting, he proposed to me. I was on the front line with artillery shells and all sorts of other weapons falling around me when I found out I was pregnant. I stayed on the front line for another month, then was shifted to service in Kyiv. I wore my uniform until the 30th week of my pregnancy.

I transitioned to maternity leave a few weeks ago. This will be my second child. His too. We both have children from previous marriages. The baby is due in April. I have everything prepared: crib, stroller, all the necessities. It’s very hard to be away from him. We see each other about once a month. We are lucky. Some women have not seen their husbands at all since the start of the war. So I have nothing to complain about, but it’s still difficult. I don’t know where he will be when I give birth. I worry about him because I know he’s always in danger. But what can we do? We are not alone in this.

There are a lot of Ukrainian families in similar situations.

Some people say it’s not the right time to get married, to be happy and have kids while there is a war on. I disagree. The war may last for years. We need to keep living. This is exactly what the enemy wants to take away from us and we should not let this happen."

The school teacher: 'The war has become part of their education'

Lyudmyla Tabolina, principal of Inventor School Kyiv, stands in a hallway of the school on Feb. 13, 2023.
Lyudmyla Tabolina, principal of Inventor School Kyiv, stands in a hallway of the school on Feb. 13, 2023.

Lyudmyla Tabolina, 44, elementary school principal 

"Unfortunately, going to our school’s bomb shelter is not something unusual for our kids. They are used to it now. Once they hear the air raid sirens, they know they have about two minutes to get there. It can be two times a week. Sometimes it’s five times a day. Sometimes we stay in the shelter for five or six hours. Sometimes it’s just 15 minutes.

Six months ago, a lot of the kids were panicking when they heard the sirens. But we have tried to make the shelter a welcoming, comfortable place for them. We have filled it with books and art materials. We have painted the walls with bright colors and tried to make it look like they are going to outer space; to another planet like Mars. There’s Wi-Fi and a generator so there’s always electricity and heat no matter what. We have lockers for them where they keep an emergency bag with water and some favorite snacks. (Sometimes they sneak down to the shelter and eat these snacks when they shouldn’t!)

I have been an educator for 22 years.

When the war started, I ran a school in Kharkiv (in eastern Ukraine, a city heavily bombed by the Russians). My school was not destroyed but it was surrounded by buildings that sustained a lot of damage. When the children stopped coming the school became a place for volunteers to give out food. I spent long periods living in the school alone. I stayed there until late August when I moved to Kyiv for this new job.

A lot of women and children have left Ukraine. I also had a lot of opportunities to leave. Many of my friends and colleagues have tried to convince me to go overseas. I thought it was important to stay. What are our men fighting for if we leave our country? Who will do this work if not me? It’s hard to teach the children in these circumstances.

But it’s possible.

Children understand a lot more about the world than we give them credit for. They grow up very quickly. The war has become part of their education. They incorporate it into their play and word games. They comfort each other if someone is feeling scared or sad. Sometimes they can start crying because they don’t know if their parents are safe. It’s been an unbelievable, unforgettable year. It’s been more like a “non-year.”

When the air raids are sounding and the youngest kids we have are coming down to the shelter in their pajamas and they are sleepy and their hair is all messed up – you know they almost never cry. They are our little heroes. And that’s why we are here."

Pupils of Inventor School Kyiv, in Ukraine's capital, pass by the entrance to the school's bomb shelter, right, marked &quot;Underground,&quot; on Feb. 13.
Pupils of Inventor School Kyiv, in Ukraine's capital, pass by the entrance to the school's bomb shelter, right, marked "Underground," on Feb. 13.

More stories from @khjelmgaard about Russia's war on Ukraine: 

'It's hard, but they're holding on': On the ground in Ukraine, the war depends on U.S. weapons

Vladimir Putin's prison:Russians escaping Putin's war on Ukraine find a new home – and a moral dilemma

Russian war crimes in Ukraine may be unprecedented: So is the country's push for swift justice

Full of stoicism and unspoken fear:Ukrainian men steel for battle as they say goodbye to families

New lives, foreign cities: After escaping war, hardships for Ukraine refugees are just beginning

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia invasion: 3 Ukrainian voices reflect on war’s anniversary

Recommended Stories

  • After a year, is the US strategy to help Ukraine win or force a stalemate?

    One year ago, with Ukraine's borders surrounded by what seemed to be a superior military force, many U.S. officials and analysts predicted a swift Russian blitz to Kyiv. Only one week into the invasion, Putin's men were plagued with food and fuel shortages, morale running similarly low. "Putin assumed that Ukraine was an easy target, Putin assumed that Kyiv would easily fall, and Putin assumed that the world would stand by," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a speech in Brussels last week.

  • Victory in Ukraine is crucial for America and the world. Biden must do more.

    Biden administration's support for Ukraine has been insufficient and late, given the threat that Russia's war of aggression poses to U.S. interests.

  • Pentagon releases selfie of US pilot flying above Chinese spy balloon

    Picture was taken from the jet as the balloon entered US airspace earlier this month, before it was shot down over the Atlantic

  • Ukraine ambassador praises Biden's trip to Kyiv on anniversary of war

    As the world is set to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaders all over the world have been reiterating their support for the Ukrainian people. On Monday, President Joe Biden visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and toured the city. The meeting took place a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech ending Russia's role in the New START nuclear arms treaty.

  • The News You Need To Read This Morning

    Why Andrew Tate chose Romania, testimony from Alex Murdaugh’s living son, and being “mixed” race.View Entire Post ›

  • Ukraine first lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal

    Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska gave a video tour of human rights violations in the country following Russia’s invasion almost a year ago, telling a U.N. meeting Wednesday: “We have the right to live free, not to be killed or tortured.” At a meeting on “Gross Human Rights Violations Due To The Aggression Against Ukraine” organized by the Kyiv government, Zelenska also pointed to ill-treated emaciated Ukrainian prisoners of war, and the thousands of children Russia has taken from Ukraine and the reported adoption of some of them by Russian families.

  • 23 Celebrities Who Appeared In Their Significant Other's Movies And TV Shows

    When Olivia Wilde cast Jason Sudeikis in Booksmart, she joked, "His entire relationship with me has been one long audition for Booksmart, and he nailed it."

  • Ukraine has largely weathered Russia's power grid attacks — but is bracing for more

    Attacks on infrastructure still pose a threat, but Ukraine has largely withstood Russia's bid to plunge the country into the dark and cold of winter.

  • Yellen Says Global Outlook Improving, Ukraine Still In Need

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economy is in a better place today than many predicted months ago, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday, while reiterating her calls for support to Ukraine on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace

  • Russians back Putin at concert for Russian army

    STORY: Mariya Yakovleva, who was arriving for the concert, told Reuters she wanted to hear Putin's address at the concert because he provided peace of mind for people."You listen to him and you (believe) that all will be well, everything will be wonderful. That we are on the right path," she said."He’s like a father to us. For me at least. That’s how I feel.”Another attendee, who did not wish to give his name, said he was convinced Russia was on the right path and only victory and "reunification" lay ahead for the nation.Speaking at the concert later, Putin hailed Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, saying they were defending the fatherland.The "Glory to Defenders of the Fatherland" concert was held on the eve of Russia's Feb. 23 holiday celebrating those who serve in the armed forces.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Rushes on Sanctions; Russians Still Back War

    (Bloomberg) -- With the one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a day away, Joe Biden said Moscow made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty with the US, but added that he doesn’t believe it signals that Vladimir Putin plans to use atomic weapons. Support for the war effort within Russia is holding firm even as combat drags on and casualties soar. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normal

  • Occupier's sabotage-reconnaissance groups fought their way to Kharkiv Oblast, one was pushed back to Russia

    Two Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were discovered in Kharkiv Oblast. One of them was pushed back to Russia by Ukrainian Defence Forces. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 February Quote: "An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was discovered in the vicinity of Bolohivka [Kharkiv Oblast - ed.

  • Where did Ukraine’s HUR get a legendary Black Hawk helicopter?

    At least one of the legendary U.S. Black Hawk multi-purpose helicopters is already helping Ukrainian intelligence, the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR reported on Facebook on Feb. 21.

  • Donald Trump, who rolled back rail safety regulations and slashed environmental protections, donates Trump-branded water to East Palestine residents

    Trump gutted several rail regulations, most notably rescinding a 2015 rule to require faster brakes on trains carrying hazardous materials.

  • Mitt Romney Has A Blunt Message For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Azov Regiment fighter and Mariupol defender Oleh Mudrak dies

    Oleh Mudrak, commander of the 1st Battalion of the Azov Regiment, who was brought back from Russian captivity in September 2022, has died. Source: Oleh Mudrak's nephew Danylo on his Instagram and in a comment for Suspilne national broadcaster Details: Danylo Mudrak did not disclose the cause of his uncle's death.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Unhinged Details Of Her 'National Divorce' Idea

    The Republican congresswoman from Georgia proposed prohibiting Democrats from voting for five years if they moved to a red state.

  • Even Laura Ingraham Shoots Down Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'National Divorce' Idea

    The Fox News host picked holes in the Georgia lawmaker's widely condemned proposal to divide red states and blue states.

  • A missile system was spotted nearby as Putin spoke for just 4 minutes in Moscow, showing how the Russian city is becoming a wartime capital

    The defense systems to protect against aerial attacks have popped up on rooftops all over the Russian capital since the Ukraine war began.