Comic Relief 2024: Everything you need to know about Red Nose Day 2024

Not long to go before Comic Relief 2024 tickles our funny bones and pulls on our heartstrings, helping to raise money for a range of great causes all while making us laugh.

This year’s event marks a milestone turning point for its long-time compare Sir Lenny Henry as it’ll be his final stint as event host. Having fronted the popular live show since its inception in 1985, the iconic comic has decided to hang up his mic and hand things over to a new generation of talent to take this much-loved charity comedy show into the future.

However, before that happens, he’s still got one more Comic Relief to deliver and there’s plenty of fundraising fun planned for Red Nose Day 2024. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Comic Relief 2024?

Red Nose Day 2024 will take place on Friday 15 March on BBC One and iPlayer. It will be recorded live from Salford’s Media City UK and feature a variety of comedians, celebrity guests and musical acts - although the full line-up has yet to be unveiled.

As previously mentioned, Comic Relief 2024 will be Henry’s final time acting as host. Speaking of his decision to leave, the comedian explained, “When we first started Comic Relief back in 1985, I never dreamed we’d still be here today.”

“I thought we’d probably do three shows and that would be it, but fast-forward nearly 40 years, and that enthusiasm and determination to step up and help others has never wavered. As life president of Comic Relief, I’m excited to see some new and familiar faces come forward now to present the big night and lead us into the next chapter.”

Comedian Sara Pascoe will appear at Comic Relief Live at the London Palladium. (Getty Images)

In addition to the annual televised live show, Comic Relief 2024 will also host an evening of live comedy in London on Monday, 26 February.

Hosted by Henry, Comic Relief Live at the London Palladium will include sets from comics like Aisling Bea, Joel Dommett, Mawaan Rizwan, Fatiha El Ghorri, Rosie Jones and Sarah Pascoe. Tickets are available here.

What is the Red Nose Day 2024 celebrity challenge?

As part of this year’s event, four special celebrity guests will participate in a thrilling challenge in Comic Relief Vs The Arctic.

Taking place across four days starting on Monday, 19 February, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson, former footballer and sports commentator Alex Scott and TV host Laura Whitmore will embark on an endurance challenge in the Arctic Circle.

Relying on a range of different transportation methods including trekking, fat-biking, skiing and cross country, the quartet will try to conquer 50km of frozen terrain all to raise money for charity.

Battling sub-zero temperatures, the foursome will have to camp out in a hostile place where the British Special Forces train, pushing themselves both mentally and physically.

"I've always wanted to do something to do my bit,” said Dragon’s Den star Davies.

"Last year I watched the challenge with my kids and my Eldest said 'look at all the money they have raised, why didn't you do it?'. And I had no answer for him so I thought that is it, I am going to do my bit."

2024’s celebrity challenge is the first to feature an all-female team, with 2024’s edition including a line-up of Oti Mabuse, Rylan and Emma Willis facing their own trail in the Scottish Highlands.

Comic Relief 2024 takes place live on Friday 15 March on BBC One and iPlayer.