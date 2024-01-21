When I was a child growing up in Howell, Michigan, I started reading newspapers by sifting through the comics section with my father. Sometimes, I'd read them to him — and even though I didn't always understand the joke, I loved the way he laughed.

Over the years, I've come to appreciate the "news" section of the newspaper, both in The Livingston Daily Press & Argus of my hometown and The Holland Sentinel in the town I call home. But even though I write, edit and distribute hard news, my father — and my husband, too — still reach for that comics section first.

In the coming weeks, you'll see a change to your weekly comics section. This change will take place across the USA Today Network, in order to better serve our readers. After surveying and listening to the people consuming local news (you), we've decided to refresh our comics with an updated package that incorporates beloved favorites.

In conjunction with those changes, the coming weekend editions will be packed full of news and feature stories on the making of comics, and how they connect us with much-needed humor in a time when news can feel especially dark.

Comics have historically evolved to reflect the culture and taste of the times, and so will we. All of our print comics will continue to appear in our eNewspaper, and readers can visit battlecreekenquirer.com/comics for even more.

— Contact local editor Cassandra Lybrink at clybrink@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Our comics are changing in the coming weeks — here's why