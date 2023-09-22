Dear Readers,

A new, updated look is coming to The Reporter Times comics pages.

After surveying and listening to our loyal readers, the USA TODAY Network, of which we're a part, has decided to update our comics offerings with a refreshed presentation of selections that incorporates beloved favorites.

Look for the updated section in your daily newspaper on Oct. 2.

You can always find more comics at reporter-times.com/comics.

The new comics presentation will allow Gannett to further invest in the local journalism on which our readers rely and trust.

If you have questions or comments, please contact Customer Service at 888-561-5235.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: New comics coming to The Reporter Times Oct. 2