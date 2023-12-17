Who is coming to the 2024 SWFL Reading Festival? Check out bios for all of the authors

The Lee County Library System is celebrating 25 years of its popular Southwest Florida Reading Festival in March.

The Southwest Florida Reading Festival features author presentations and book signings for all ages, writing awards, digital resource demonstrations, crafts and more. In fulfilling the festival’s mission to promote reading, literacy and library services, every child and teen in attendance will receive a free book at the event.

From romance to thrillers, sci-fi to humor, and graphic novels to nonfiction, an array of genres are represented at this year's reading festival. T

he mix of authors will meet fans and showcase their books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024. The free event will be held on the downtown outdoor campus of the Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First St.

What authors are scheduled to attend the 2024 SWFL Reading Festival?

Mary Kay Andrews is The New York Times bestselling author of 30 novels including “The Homewreckers,” “The Newcomer,” and “Hello, Summer.” A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, she worked as a newspaper reporter for 14 years before leaving journalism to write fiction.

Cara Black is The New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 21 books in the “Private Investigator Aimée Leduc” series and two World War II-set novels featuring American markswoman Kate Rees. Cara has received multiple award nominations and a Washington Post Book World Book of the Year citation.

Jane K. Cleland writes both fiction and nonfiction, including the award-winning and long-running Josie Prescott Antiques Mysteries and non-fiction bestsellers, “Mastering Suspense, Structure & Plot” and “Mastering Plot Twists.” She is also a contributing editor for Writer’s Digest Magazine.

Ben Coes is The New York Times bestselling author of international espionage thrillers, including “Power Down,” “Bloody Sunday,” and his latest release, “The Island.”

Jeffery Deaver is an international #1 bestselling author of more than 40 novels. His books are sold in 150 countries and translated into 25 languages. His novel “The Bone Collector” was a feature release from Universal Pictures and in 2024, CBS will be airing a new series, “Tracker,” based on his “Colter Shaw” series.

Lee Matthew Goldberg is the author of 13 novels including “The Ancestor” and “The Mentor” along with the “Runaway Train” series and “The Great Gimmelmans,” which was released in November.

Heather Graham is The New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of more than 250 novels and novellas including suspense, historical romance, vampire fiction, time travel and Christmas family fare. Published in more than 20 languages, Graham has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Thriller Master.

Irene Hannon is the bestselling, award-winning author of more than 65 romantic suspense and contemporary romance novels. She is a three-time winner of the RITA award from Romance Writers of America and is a member of that organization’s elite Hall of Fame.

Alondra Rivas-Jiminez gets a photo with Ashley Poston, author of Geekerella, at the Southwest Florida Reading Festival in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Katherine Howe is the author of The New York Times bestsellers “The Physick Book of Deliverance Dane” and “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” with Anderson Cooper. Her newest novel, titled "A True Account: Hannah Masury's Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself" was released in November.

Sarah Penner is The New York Times and internationally bestselling author of “The Lost Apothecary” and “The London Séance Society.” Her books have been translated into more than 40 languages worldwide. Her debut, “The Lost Apothecary,” has been optioned by Fox Entertainment for a drama series.

Nick Petrie is the author of eight novels in the “Peter Ash” series, most recently “The Price You Pay.” His debut, “The Drifter,” won both the ITW Thriller award and the Barry Award for Best First Novel and was a finalist for the Edgar and the Hammett Awards.

Joe Posnanski is The New York Times bestselling author of six books, including “The Baseball 100,” “Paterno,” “The Secret of Golf” and his latest, “Why We Love Baseball.” He has been named National Sportswriter of the Year by five different organizations.

Matthew Quirk is The New York Times bestselling author of “Inside Threat,” “The 500” and “The Night Agent,” now a hit television series on Netflix. He previously wrote for The Atlantic in Washington, D.C., reporting on crime, terrorism prosecutions and international gangs.

Viola Shipman isthe pen name of Wade Rouse, an award-winning memoirist and bestselling author of 12 books, which have been selected as Indie Next and Michigan Notable Books.

Charles Todd is The New York Times bestselling author of the “Inspector Ian Rutledge” series and the “Bess Crawford” series. An award-winning author, Todd has published 40 titles including two stand-alone novels, an anthology and 20 short-stories.

Lisa Unger is The New York Times and internationally bestselling author of 20 novels, including “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” and “The New Couple in 5B,” a March 2024 release. With books published in 33 languages and millions of copies sold worldwide, she is regarded as a master of suspense.

What kids authors are scheduled to attend the 2024 SWFL Reading Festival?

Author Adrianna Cuevas lives outside Austin.

Michael Buckley is The New York Times bestselling author of the “Finniverse,” “Sisters Grimm” and “N.E.R.D.S.” series and the co-creator, writer and executive producer of Cartoon Network’s “Robotomy.”

Adrianna Cuevas is the author of the Pura Belpré honor book “The Total Eclipse of Nestor Lopez,” “Cuba in My Pocket” and “Mari and the Curse of El Cocodrilo.”

Karina Yan Glaser is The New York Times bestselling writer and illustrator of “The Vanderbeekers” series, a New York Times Notable Children's Book and the winner of the NYC Book Award and the standalone novel “A Duet for Home,” which made the Sunshine State Young Readers Award list.

Karen Kilpatrick’s writing ranges from picture books to early graphic novels. She has penned several award-winning and bestselling series, including “P.I. Butterfly,” “When Pencil Met,” and the 2023 Sunshine State Young Readers Award winner “When Glitter Met Glue.”

Laura Martin works include the 2023 Sunshine State Young Readers Award winners “Glitch” and “The Monster Missions” as well as the “Edge of Extinction” series.

Joe McGee is the author of the chapter book series’ “Junior Monster Scouts,” “Night Frights” and “Creature Campers” as well as the “Peanut Butter & Brains” picture book series. His title, “The Haunted Mustache,” is a 2023 Sunshine State Young Readers award winner.

Jamie Michalak is the author of the “Dakota Crumb” picture books, the “Frank and Bean” books, the “Joe and Sparky” series and many other acclaimed titles for young readers.

Dan Yaccarino is the author and illustrator of more than 50 books for children, including “City Under the City,” “Unlovable” and“I am a Story.” Yaccarino is also the creator and producer of the animated series “Doug Unplugs” and “Oswald” as well as the character designer behind the series “The Backyardigans.”

What teen authors are scheduled to attend the 2024 SWFL Reading Festival

Author Lamar Giles

Elise Bryant is the acclaimed author of “Happily Ever Afters,” “One True Loves” and “Reggie and Delilah’s Year of Falling.”

Lamar Giles writes for both teens and adults. A founding member of We Need Diverse Books, Giles is the author of acclaimed novels “Fake ID,” “Endangered,” and “The Last Mirror on the Left”as well as numerous pieces of short fiction.

Adalyn Grace is The New York Times, USA Today, International and Indie bestselling author of the “Belladonna” series and the “All the Stars and Teeth” duology.

Lynn Painter is The New York Times bestselling author of “Better Than the Movies.” She writes romantic comedies for both teens and adults.

Natalia Sylvester is the Pura Belpré and Schneider Family-honor winning author of the young adult novel “Breathe and Count Back from Ten” and adult novels “Everyone Knows You Go Home” and “Chasing the Sun.” Her first picture book, “A Maleta Full of Treasures,” will be released in April 2024.

