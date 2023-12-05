Family of man killed by deputy in Camden County traffic stop to file lawsuit

Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said he plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of the family of a man killed during a traffic stop in Camden County.

Leonard Cure spent 16 years in a Florida prison until his robbery conviction was overturned.

He was shot Oct. 16 after fighting with Camden County Deputy Buck Aldridge.

Dash camera video showed the deputy tried to use voice commands, a baton, and a Taser before using his gun.

Crump, Cure’s family, and his local attorneys will speak to reporters at 3 p.m. at the Camden County Courthouse.

Action News Jax will be there and you can watch the news conference by clicking the link above.

