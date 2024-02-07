Work is coming to another RI bridge. What to know about Mount Hope lane restrictions

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority released details of scheduled lane restrictions on the Mount Hope Bridge this spring.

Cable air flow testing, part of the design of the Mount Hope Dehumidification project, is scheduled to begin March 11. During this initial phase of work, traffic on the bridge will be restricted to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Fridays. This initial phase will conclude by May 17.

The Mount Hope Bridge connects Portsmouth and Bristol. It also serves as a backdrop to Rogers Williams University, which sits on the edge of Bristol.

“This is a critical project that will extend the life of this historic bridge by 50 to 75 years,” said Lori Caron Silveira, executive director of RITBA in a statement. “We understand the challenges that bridge work creates and we have carefully considered how to minimize the impact of this much-needed project. These restrictions will be in place before the summer months, outside of rush hour, and at predictable times. We hope that advance notice will help people plan ahead for longer trips across the bridge.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Mount Hope Bridge lane restrictions needed for dehumidification project