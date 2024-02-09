Coming down. Blighted Burger King building in West Allis is demolished.

A view of the demolition of the former Burger King building at 106th Street and Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.

An abandoned and blighted Burger King in West Allis has been demolished.

West Allis Mayor Dan Devine announced on his personal X account Feb. 6 that the Burger King building at 106th Street and Greenfield Avenue had been torn down.

"So this is happening," Devine posted.

So this is happening. pic.twitter.com/qy6q4TJ0Nx — Dan Devine (@MayorDanDevine) February 6, 2024

According to the mayor, the physical building is down now, and planting and curbs will be done sometime in the spring.

On Oct. 5, 2023, Devine called out the burger chain on X saying, “Since ‘I rule’ could you please help me and do something with this ‘Whopper’ of a blighted property (on 106th and Greenfield) that has been an eyesore for West Allis for several years? Thanks in advance!”

Burger King did respond to Devine's original post. Devine replied but did not hear back from the burger chain. So a few days later on Oct. 9, the city filed a lawsuit against Burger King.

City of West Allis Attorney Kail Decker had sent a notice of nuisance to Burger King in May 2023, saying the property was overgrown with weeds, contained broken glass and had painted wood that was rotting underneath.

While Devine said he isn't sure how the burger chain is feeling after the beef between them and the City of West Allis, he did say he was contacted by a business association from a suburb in Kansas City who asked Devine for advice since they too have a whopper of a problem with an abandoned Burger King in the area.

