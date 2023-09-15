Coming to downtown St. Petersburg: A new Mexican-inspired restaurant and bar

It’s been more than two years since downtown St. Petersburg restaurant and event space Iberian Rooster closed its doors. For some time, there have been signs of life at the spot in the historic Kress building at 475 Central Ave.

And now, its new concept has been revealed: Concrete Jungle, a two-story Tulum, Mexico-inspired bar and restaurant with a downstairs lounge.

It’s the latest from Hunger Thirst Group, owned by Stephen Schrutt, which also runs The Avenue, Park & Rec, No Vacancy, Good Fortune, Lost & Found, Dirty Laundry and the forthcoming Summer Camp.

An opening date for Concrete Jungle hasn’t been announced yet, but it is now hiring and resumes can be emailed to mgmt@concretejunglestpete.com

“It’s been a long process, but it’s been really cool to be able to bring my vision to life,” Schrutt said in a news release. “I think the two levels of the space really help bring the duality of the concept together. It’s a place that people can enjoy no matter the time of day.”

Executive chef Jason Gordon will helm the menu, which will feature lighter and healthier items including jackfruit flautas, charred watermelon, wood-fired fish of the day, and dishes inspired by Tulum and the Yucatán Peninsula.

There will be seating for 150 inside and outside the restaurant, which will be on the main floor along with a bar. There will be another bar and lounge downstairs — where events like open mic nights used to happen when it was Iberian Rooster.

The upstairs bar will have an “easy-drinking” cocktail list with a fresh and light focus, while the intimate downstairs bar will be tequila- and mezcal-forward. Beverage programs were curated by Niall McCourt, the beverage manager at Lost & Found.

Bonus: There will be bathrooms downstairs where there weren’t before.

Once it opens, Concrete Jungle will be open weekdays at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and dinner daily and for weekend brunch starting at 10:30 a.m.