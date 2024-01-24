Coming & goings: Pink Flamingo opens headquarters in York; winery comes to Central Market

The former Typical Life Corporation building at 3093 N. George St., York, has been sold to a locally owned company.

Nick and Carolyn Carter bought the building to use it as a headquarters for their new brand, Pink Flamingo Companies. Under this umbrella, the pair own Pro Quality Cleaning and Pink Flamingo Lawn Care.

Nick said he stared Pro Quality Cleaning from nothing when he was 29. Now, they have 170 employees and make $5 million a year in revenue. They have three offices, one in Mechanicsburg, a branch in Exton and now the new office in York.

Nick said a friend convinced him to be partners in a lawn care company last year, but his business partner decided to leave after less than a year into the deal. Carter took it over and decided to create a corporation to manage both the cleaning and the lawn care companies.

Carter said the goal is to "grow a diverse set of businesses under this brand" and they will use the new York location as their corporate headquarters to achieve that goal.

"We want to get Pink Flamingo Lawn Care to $5 million in revenue in three years, and over the next five years we have a goal to get both companies to $10 million in revenue," he said.

Carter said they are hiring a full staff and management for the lawn care company, and office staff for the corporate headquarters. They plan to have renovations done to the new building by March

People interested in open position with the company can email Carter at hiring@pinkflamingolawncare.com. Interviews are being held in the building on George Street.

Opening

York

Adams County Winery: 34 W Philadelphia St., York

Adams County Winery is opening a location in York's Central Market. The store will open mid-February, providing award-winning wines to the surrounding area on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“We are honored to welcome Adams County Winery to the Central Market Family,” Cindy Steele, Chief Operations Officer of York Central Market, said in a statement. “Our goal is to offer our community the very best, and Adams County Winery fits the bill perfectly. There is much excitement surrounding their arrival, and we are looking forward to a long and lasting relationship!“

The York booth will contain the winery's full selection of wines, including Tears of Gettysburg, Rebel Red, Twisted Thicket and many more. Samples will be available to customers.

Adams County Winery opened its doors in 1975 in Orrtanna and is currently Pennsylvania’s fifth-oldest operating winery, as well as the Gettysburg area’s original winery. Along with their new York location, they also have the Farm Winery in Orrtanna and the Gettysburg Wine Shop in Gettysburg.

Shrewsbury

Harbor Freight Tools: 863 E Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury

Harbor Freight Tools will open a new store in Shrewsbury. The new store is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Shrewsbury area, according to a news release. The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities.

Personnel

The York State Fair and York Expo Center announced on Jan. 11 the resignation of CEO Bryan Blair. The Fair Board has appointed an interim CEO, Patrick Ball, who officially assumed the position on Jan. 8.

Ball is a Life Member of the York State Fair and is the current CEO of CBY Professional Services. He has over 15 years of strategic planning experience,, according to a news release.

The 2024 York State Fair will run from July 19 through July 28.

York Symphony Orchestra

York Symphony Orchestra has extended its current Music Director’s contract.

“We are very excited to announce that Music Director and Maestro Lawrence Golan will be here for another 10 years! He has agreed to an 8-year contract extension, which takes him to YSO’s 100th season," the company said in a statement.

York Symphony Orchestra Music Director Maestro Lawrence Golan.

Academy of Homiletics

The Rev. Dr. Leah D. Schade, a York native and a 1989 graduate of William Penn Senior High School, has been named President of the Academy of Homiletics for the 2024 term. Schade is Associate Professor of Preaching and Worship at Lexington Theological Seminary in Lexington, Ky. She is the daughter of Carl and Peggy Jacobs of York.

York Jewish Community Center

The York Jewish Community Center has announced that, after a year’s search, the Board of Directors has hired Terri Travers as CEO.

Travers was born and raised in the Harrisburg area. She graduated with honors from Juniata College and started working full-time for the Harrisburg Jewish Community Center as the Sports and Fitness Director in 2004. Since then she has gone on to oversee all Programs and Operations for the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg/Harrisburg JCC.

She is an alumna of the Merrin Teen Fellowship Program and a recipient of a JCC Association Professional Development Scholarship as well as a Jewish Mid-Career Fellowship recipient.

York County Community Foundation

The York County Community Foundation has announced that Natalee Colón Gunderson will be joining the team as President & CEO.

She comes to the Foundation after 12 years with The York Water Company, where she most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources.

Gunderson has served on several community boards, including The United Way of York County, Logos Academy, The Appell Center, The York College Board of Trustees and The PA Council on the Arts. She has also served as a member of the Grant Distribution Committee and the Racial Equity Fund Committee for the YCCF.

She holds a bachelor’s degree and M.B.A. from York College and is a Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional.

Awards

Chick-fil-A recently announced that it is recognizing Crispus Attucks Association as a 2024 True Inspiration Awards grant recipient, awarding the organization $125,000 to reinvest into strengthening the York community.

Collectively, 51 nonprofits across the North America, including Canada and Puerto Rico, received a collective $5.48 million this year.

The design for the Crispus Attucks History and Culture Center is projected behind longtime Crispus Attucks’ leader Bobby Simpson. A Crispus Attucks release states: “The Crispus Attucks History and Culture Center will celebrate, preserve, and teach the living history and traditions of African-Americans in greater York and beyond, bringing diverse communities together through the combined narratives of artistic, cultural, and historical treasures in order to enhance understanding among people.” The new center also will depict the cultural experiences of the Latino population and other residents of York County and their community contributions.

