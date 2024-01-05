Coming to Johnson County: A new Southern California-style taco and tequila restaurant

A new taco and tequila spot is opening in Overland Park’s Rosanna Square, run by the owners of several beloved Kansas City bars.

Tyler Humar and Shawn Larson — owners of Social in Waldo — are opening Taquiza at 7308 W. 119th St.

The duo is partnering with Danney Elmore (owner of The 1886 in Harrisonville) and Alejandro Oliveras, Humar’s chef at his Union Hill bar, Brick House.

(Suffice to say, Taquiza has an experienced crew on board.)

They hope to open in mid-February.

Taquiza will serve Southern California-style small-plate tacos and burritos with fresh ingredients, as well as specialty cocktails — frozen drinks, mezcals, and tequilas that are “harder to find.”

Taquiza will serve a variety of Southern California-style dishes, including its cilantro lime chicken street tacos. Taquiza

Some menu stars: cilantro lime chicken street tacos and cheese crusted burritos.

“I think a lot of traditional Mexican flavors will come out, with a little twist,” Humar said.

It’s a smaller space, offering quick bites and takeout.

Revel Sports Tavern opened next door in late October, which is also run by Humar, Larson and Elmore. That spot is a “slightly more upscale” sports bar, Elmore told The Star ahead of its opening.

As the name “Revel” implies, that space is built for lively evenings and afternoons, where spectators can cheer with abandon as the Chiefs run into the end zone.

Both Revel and Taquiza have a connected patio for the warmer months.

“The design aspect of the interior will be pretty loud,” Humar said. “I think people will be surprised what you can do with a smaller space.”