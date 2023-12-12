Coming to Kansas City: Sarah McLachlan at Starlight Theatre, Adam Ant at Uptown

Dan Kelly
·12 min read
On sale Friday, Dec. 15

Jenny Lewis with Hayden Pedigo, March 5, The Truman. $30-$65

Letterkenny, March 12, Folly. Ticket prices TBA.

Guster, March 13, Madrid. $35-$75

Margo Cilker, March 13, Knuckleheads. $15

The Phil Collins Experience, April 27, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.

Black Veil Brides with Dark Divine, Ghostkid and Creeper, April 30, The Truman. $39.50-$80

Hot Mulligan, April 30, Uptown. $33-$60

Sarah McLachlan with Feist, June 9, Starlight. $30.50-$150.50

Franco Escamilla, Aug. 31, Midland. $59-$149

“Small Town Murder,” Oct. 18, Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla will come to the Midland on Aug. 31.

Upcoming

Country Stampede, June 27-29, Azura Amphitheater. Ticket info TBA.

British singer Adam Ant will tour the United States for the first time in five years, with a stop March 22 at the Uptown.

Just announced

Explosions in the Sky, Feb. 6, The Truman. $38.50-$69.50

Night Lovell, Feb. 14, Granada. $29.50

Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia, Feb. 18, Madrid. $35-$135

Adam Ant, March 22, Uptown. $46-$208

Gwar, March 24, Granada. $32

TWRP, April 4, Granada. $30-$90

Kai Wachi, April 9, Liberty Hall. $35-$50

Natalie Grant with Bernie Herms, April 12, Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Alvvays, April 25, The Truman. $30-$60

Slowdive with Drab Majesty, May 3, The Truman. $35-$70

Say Anything, June 13, Uptown. $33-$55

Also on sale

Hamilton Loomis, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $20

The Menzingers, Dec. 14, Liberty Hall. $34-$50

Riot Ten with Rzrkt and Ghost in Real Life, Dec. 14, The Truman. $20-$45

Dan Tedesco, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $20

This Is Important Podcast Live!, Dec. 15, Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Jackyl, Dec. 16, Uptown. $29.89

Must Die!, Dec. 16, Aura. $20

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 16, T-Mobile Center. $49.75-$119.75

Tvboo, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$55

Alexandra Kay with Haley Mae Campbell, Dec. 17, Madrid. $24-$45

Girl Named Tom, Dec. 17, Folly. $50-$60

Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 17, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $119.50-$199.50

G-Space, Dec. 22, Encore. $25

Marauda, Dec. 28, Uptown. $20-$88

Laura Jane Grace with Mya Byrne, Dec. 29, Granada. $25

Jam, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $39.50-$59

The Freedom Affair, Dec. 31, RecordBar. $42.49-$87.79

January

Jeff Bergen, Ben Johnson and Matthew Sharp, Jan. 6, Knuckleheads. $20-$35

Robert Ellis, Jan. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

Casey Donahew, Jan. 11, Madrid. $35-$79.50

G Jones, Jan. 11, Uptown. $25-$106

Tyler Henry, Jan. 11, Midland. $59.50-$150

Ghastly, Jan. 13, Aura. $30

Revelation and Get Lucky, Jan. 13, Knuckleheads. $20

The Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King, Jan. 16, Uptown. $30-$98

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jan. 18, Liberty Hall. Sold out.

Dirt Monkey with Vctre, Jan. 19, The Truman. $20-$50

Little Texas, Jan. 19, Ameristar. $35-$50

Lyn Lapid, Jan. 19, Record Bar. $22-$82

Rosebud, Jan. 19, Mike Kelly’s Westsider. $25

Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Jan. 19, Yardley Hall. $12-$45

Ship Wrek, Jan. 19, Mosaic. $20

Anthony Corder and Ted Poley, Jan. 20, Knuckleheads. $28.50

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” Live: King for a Day, Jan. 20, Kauffman Center. $47.05-$88.25

Platinum Rock Legends, Jan. 20, Knuckleheads. $20

YDG, Jan. 20, Aura. $20

Too Many Zooz, Jan. 23, RecordBar. $23

Foy Vance with Bonnie Bishop, Jan. 24, The Truman. $29.50-$44.50

Disney on Ice, “Into the Magic,” Jan. 25-28, T-Mobile Center. $17-$95

Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, Jan. 25, Uptown. $69-$378

San Holo with Droeloe and OddKidOut, Jan. 25, The Truman. $24.50-$60

Red, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $20-$35

Holding Absence, Jan. 27, Granada. $22

The Hot Sardines, Jan. 27, Folly. $25-$60

Nikki Glaser, Jan. 27, Uptown. $40.50-$160.50

Oliverse, Jan. 27, Aura. $20

Poison Overdose and Motley Crucial, Jan. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Sonic Symphony, Jan. 27, Music Hall. $45-$118

ABBA Mania, Jan. 28, Uptown. $25-$132

We the Kings, Jan. 28, Bottleneck. $25

February

Disturbed, Feb. 2, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$124.50

Hairball, Feb. 2, Ameristar. $25-$145

Brincos Dieras, Feb. 3, Midland. $50-$199

Mike Epps with DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and Mojo Brookzz, Feb. 3, T-Mobile Center. $59.50-$199.50

Lee Brice, Feb. 3, Kauffman Center. $44-$98

Prairie Winds Festival with The Westerlies, Feb. 3, Lied Center. $14-$25

Kathy Griffin, Feb. 4, Uptown. $39.50-$283

Dylan LeBlanc, Feb. 6, Knuckleheads. $20

Black Violin Experience, Feb. 7, Kauffman Center. $44-$194.13

Magic City Hippies, Feb. 7, Madrid. $25-$100

Sunny Sweeney Band, Feb. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Voices of Service, Feb. 7, Lied Center. $11-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Conversations” featuring Lisa Henry, Feb. 9-10, Folly. $20-$100

Morris Day and The Time, Feb. 9, Uptown. $45-$278

Neck Deep with Drain, Bearings and Higher Power, Feb. 9, The Truman. $39.50-$75

Simply Seger, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $20

Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Dogs in a Pile, Feb. 10, The Truman. $26-$50

Crosses, Feb. 10, The Truman. $39.50

Lettuce, Feb. 10, Liberty Hall. $37-$67

Nate Bargatze, Feb. 10, T-Mobile Center. $39.75-$99.75

Indigo De Souza, Feb. 12, Bottleneck. $22

Pantera with Lamb of God, Feb. 13, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$194.50

Joseph Hall, Feb. 14, Knucklehads. $25-$40

Playboi Carti with Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang, Feb. 14, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$159.50

Eric Bellinger, Feb. 15, Madrid. $25-$49.50

Kxllswxtch, Feb. 15, Encore. $20

Wyatt Flores with Parker Ryan, Feb. 15, The Truman. $20-$40

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 16-17, Ameristar. $65-$215

Damn Tall Buildings, Feb. 17, Polsky Theatre. $12-$35

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull, Feb. 17, T-Mobile Center. $54.95-$1,495

Steel Panther, Feb. 17, The Truman. $28.50-$50

Band of Horses, Feb. 18, Uptown. $36-$243

Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 21, Liberty Hall. $45-$126

Subtronics with Wooli, Hedex, Jon Casey and more, Feb. 21, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.5-$49.50

Darcy & Jer, Feb. 22, Folly. $52.50

Leanne Morgan, Feb. 22-23, Midland. $39.75-$69.75

Samantha Fish with Jesse Dayton, Feb. 22, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Scotty McCreery with Anne Wilson and Noah Hicks, Feb. 22, Cable Dahmer Arena. $35-$144

Ian Munsick, Feb. 23, Uptown. $37.50-$198

Mammoth WVH with Nita Strauss, Feb. 23, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Feb. 23, Folly. $25-$200

Diane Schuur, Feb. 24, Folly. $25-$60

Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 24, Uptown. $30-$228

Winterlude Jazz Festival: Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 24, Yardley Hall. $12-$45

Militarie Gun with Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp and Spaced, Feb. 25, RecordBar. $20

Gideon with Left to Suffer, Fox Lake and No Cure, Feb. 27, RecordBar. $20

March

The Doo Wop Project, March 1, Yardley Hall. $12-$45

Leo Kottke, March 1, Lied Center. $14-$40

Veeze, March 1, Granada. $25-$30

Drake with J. Cole, March 2-3, T-Mobile Center. $144.95-$975

Inzo with Moore Kismet, SuperAve., Blookah and Lhasa Petik, March 2, The Truman. $20-$50

Loveless, March 3, Madrid. $25-$49.50

Lany, March 4, Uptown. $35.50-$85.50

The Moss, March 5, RecordBar. $20

The Irish Tenors, March 6, Kauffman Center. $43-$97

Flogging Molly with Amigo the Devil, March 8, Uptown. $49-$79

Petey, March 8, Madrid. $25-$39.50

The Surfrajettes with McCharmlys, March 8, RecordBar. $25.49

TobyMac with Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton and more, March 8-9, Cable Dahmer Arena. $20-$94.75

Blackberry Smoke, March 9, Uptown. $35-$69

Hockey Dad, March 9, Bottleneck. $20

John Moreland, March 9, Knuckleheads. $25-$47.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Iconic Masters: Bird, Monk, Duke and More” featuring John Beasley March 9, Kauffman Center. $20-$72

Norman Brown, March 9, Folly. $25-$60

Bombay Bicycle Club, March 11, Liberty Hall. $32-$51

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum with Season to Risk, March 11, RecordBar. $30.02

Shane Hennessy, March 12, Lied Center. $16-$30

Jake Scott, March 13, The Truman. $20

Bruce Hornsby and YMusic, March 14, Kauffman Center. $51-$111

Jo Koy, March 14, Midland. $39-$69.50

Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, March 14, Knuckleheads. $18

Tropidelic with Ubi of Ces Cru and The Palmer Squares, March 15, RecordBar. $20

Zeds Dead, March 15-16, Midland. $38-$50

Barely Alive with Beastboi and Villa, March 16, The Truman. $23.50-$55

Challenger, March 16, Aura. $20

The Elders, March 16-17, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Phoebe Hunt, March 16, Folly. $20-$50

Sir Chloe, March 16, Madrid. $23-$35

Black Flag, March 20, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$43.50

Jim Jefferies, March 23, Midland. $49.75-$99.75

Sleater-Kinney, March 25, The Truman. $35-$70

Bad Bunny, March 26, T-Mobile Center. $141.95-$1,01.95

Kaivon, March 29, The Truman. $20-$30

Amy LaVere and Will Sexton, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20

Rhythmic Clash, March 30, Folly. $35-$75

April

Mandy Patinkin, April 1, Lied Center. $21-$60

Jonathan McReynolds, April 3, Madrid. $30

Steve Hackett, April 3, Uptown. $34.50-$317

Neko Case, April 5, Liberty Hall. $36-$51

Peter Frampton, April 5, Midland. $59.50-$159.50

Queensryche, April 5, Ameristar. $50-$325

Eslabón Armado, April 6, Midland. $59-$149

L’Rain and Armand Hammer, April 6, RecordBar. $25

Matthew Whitaker Quintet, April 6, Folly. $25-$60

Randy Rainbow, April 6, Uptown. $39.50-$75

Set It Off with Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy and Caskets, April 6, The Truman. $28.50-$60

Dan + Shay, April 7, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$154.50

Chappell Roan, April 8, The Truman. $34.50-$70

Hannah Wicklund, April 8, Encore. $20

Tyler Ramsey, April 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Geoff Tate, April 10, Knuckleheads. $32.50

Kane Brown with Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee, April 11, T-Mobile Center. $44.95-$139.95

The Wood Brothers, April 11, Madrid. $36-$76

49 Winchester with Reid Haughton, April 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Croce Plays Croce featuring A.J. Croce, April 13, Kauffman Center. $46-$111

Godsmack with Bastian da Cruz, April 17, Midland. $49.50-$129.50

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 17, Knuckleheads. $22.50

Sierra Ferrell, April 17, The Truman. $30-$60

BoyWithUke, April 18, The Truman. $25-$55

Jimmy Carr, April 18, Midland. $44.50-$64.50

AJR, April 19, T-Mobile Center. $49-$129.50

Josh Abbott, April 19, Uptown. $25-$59

Saint Motel, April 19, The Truman. $26-$50

Starset, April 19, Liberty Hall. $30-$49.50

Brian Regan, April 20, Uptown. $45-$198

Kansas Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, April 20, Liberty Hall. $35

The Brother Brothers, April 23, Lied Center. $16-$30

Caroline Rose, April 24, RecordBar. $25

Jeff Dunham, April 24, Cable Dahmer Arena. $60-$231.50

Taylor Acorn, April 25, RecordBar. $20

Minnesota, April 26, Encore. $20-$30

Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers, April 26, Knuckleheads. $30

Alex Cuba, April 27, Folly. $20-$50

“Batman” (1989) in Concert, April 27, Music Hall. $43-$93

Bianca Del Rio, April 28, Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Mike, April 28, RecordBar. $20

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, April 30, Knuckleheads. $32.50-$107.50

Sessanta featuring Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, April 30, Azura Amphitheater. $64.50-$139.50

May-August

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, May 1, Uptown. $59.75-$129.75

Greta Van Fleet with Geese, May 2, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$119.50

Hippie Sabotage, May 3, Uptown. $32-$49.50

SiM with Fame on Fire and Within Destruction, May 3, Liberty Hall. $27-$49

Air Supply, May 4, Ameristar. $68-$90

Alan Doyle with Adam Baldwin, May 8, Knuckleheads. $45

Sam Barber, May 8, The Truman. $20

Ashley McBryde, May 9, Uptown. $35-$89

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, May 9, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$94.50

Swans, May 9, RecordBar. $41.36

Young Dubliners, May 9, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Donny Benét, May 10, The Truman. $22-$44

Los Lobos, May 10, Ameristar. $45-$65

NF, May 10, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$109.50

Beth Hart, May 11, Uptown. $45-$98

Dayseeker, May 14, Uptown. $29.50-$60

Battle Beast with Blackbriar, May 16, Granada. $30

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “This Is Kansas City” featuring Deborah Brown and Bobby Watson, May 17-18, Kauffman Center. $20-$100

Maddie Zahm, May 18, Madrid. $25-$125

Real Estate with Water From Your Eyes, May 20, The Truman. $25

Bleachers with Samia, May 23, GrindersKC. $59.50

Pepe Aguilar, May 25, T-Mobile Center. $35-$345

Jacob Collier with Emily King, May 31, Music Hall. $39.50-$194.50

Phase Fest featuring Yellowcard, Bayside and more, June 2, Legends Field. $49-$300

Sarah Jarosz, June 4, Knuckleheads. $30-$80

Noah Kahan, June 5, Azura Amphitheater. $46-$150.50

Creedence Revived, June 6, Knuckleheads. $20

Tom Segura, June 7, Starlight. $59.50-$149.50

Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce, June 8, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$184.50

Excision, June 11, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$79.50

Chris Stapleton with Marcus King and Allen Stone, June 12, T-Mobile Center. $64.75-$475

Breakaway Music Festival, June 14-15, Azura Amphitheater. $99-$199

Wanda Sykes, June 15, Music Hall. $45-$69.50

Hot Water Music with Quicksand and Tim Barry, June 17, Liberty Hall. $32-$75

Buddy Guy, June 19, Lied Center. $21-$60

Brad Williams, June 22, Uptown. $29.50-$252

Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, June 25, Starlight. $29.95-$199.95

Parker McCollum with Corey Kent, June 29, Starlight. $27.50-$84.50

Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, July 6, Arrowhead. $45-$368.75

Niall Horan, July 16, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Killer Queen, July 18, Uptown. $39-$178

Jason Mraz, July 21, Starlight. $30.50-$125

Olivia Rodrigo, July 26, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$199.50

Morgan Wallen with Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith and Ella Langley, Aug. 1-2, Arrowhead. $349.75-$1,299.75.

Cody Jinks, Aug. 3, Starlight. $33.50-$250

Blink-182 with Pierce the Veil, Aug. 9, T-Mobile Center. $45-$595

Hozier, Aug. 9, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50

Green Day, Aug. 20, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$199.50

Zach Bryan with Levi Turner Matt Maeson, Aug. 20-21, T-Mobile Center. $54-$320

O.A.R., Sept. 5, Starlight. $29.50-$125

Hank Williams Jr. with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Sept. 14, T-Mobile Center. $45-$350

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

