Coming to Kansas City: Sarah McLachlan at Starlight Theatre, Adam Ant at Uptown
On sale Friday, Dec. 15
Jenny Lewis with Hayden Pedigo, March 5, The Truman. $30-$65
Letterkenny, March 12, Folly. Ticket prices TBA.
Guster, March 13, Madrid. $35-$75
Margo Cilker, March 13, Knuckleheads. $15
The Phil Collins Experience, April 27, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.
Black Veil Brides with Dark Divine, Ghostkid and Creeper, April 30, The Truman. $39.50-$80
Hot Mulligan, April 30, Uptown. $33-$60
Sarah McLachlan with Feist, June 9, Starlight. $30.50-$150.50
Franco Escamilla, Aug. 31, Midland. $59-$149
“Small Town Murder,” Oct. 18, Midland. $39.50-$69.50
Upcoming
Country Stampede, June 27-29, Azura Amphitheater. Ticket info TBA.
Just announced
Explosions in the Sky, Feb. 6, The Truman. $38.50-$69.50
Night Lovell, Feb. 14, Granada. $29.50
Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia, Feb. 18, Madrid. $35-$135
Adam Ant, March 22, Uptown. $46-$208
Gwar, March 24, Granada. $32
TWRP, April 4, Granada. $30-$90
Kai Wachi, April 9, Liberty Hall. $35-$50
Natalie Grant with Bernie Herms, April 12, Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Alvvays, April 25, The Truman. $30-$60
Slowdive with Drab Majesty, May 3, The Truman. $35-$70
Say Anything, June 13, Uptown. $33-$55
Also on sale
Hamilton Loomis, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $20
The Menzingers, Dec. 14, Liberty Hall. $34-$50
Riot Ten with Rzrkt and Ghost in Real Life, Dec. 14, The Truman. $20-$45
Dan Tedesco, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $20
This Is Important Podcast Live!, Dec. 15, Midland. $39.50-$69.50
Jackyl, Dec. 16, Uptown. $29.89
Must Die!, Dec. 16, Aura. $20
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 16, T-Mobile Center. $49.75-$119.75
Tvboo, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$55
Alexandra Kay with Haley Mae Campbell, Dec. 17, Madrid. $24-$45
Girl Named Tom, Dec. 17, Folly. $50-$60
Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 17, Knuckleheads. Sold out.
An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $119.50-$199.50
G-Space, Dec. 22, Encore. $25
Marauda, Dec. 28, Uptown. $20-$88
Laura Jane Grace with Mya Byrne, Dec. 29, Granada. $25
Jam, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $39.50-$59
The Freedom Affair, Dec. 31, RecordBar. $42.49-$87.79
January
Jeff Bergen, Ben Johnson and Matthew Sharp, Jan. 6, Knuckleheads. $20-$35
Robert Ellis, Jan. 10, Knuckleheads. $20
Casey Donahew, Jan. 11, Madrid. $35-$79.50
G Jones, Jan. 11, Uptown. $25-$106
Tyler Henry, Jan. 11, Midland. $59.50-$150
Ghastly, Jan. 13, Aura. $30
Revelation and Get Lucky, Jan. 13, Knuckleheads. $20
The Devil Wears Prada and Fit for a King, Jan. 16, Uptown. $30-$98
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jan. 18, Liberty Hall. Sold out.
Dirt Monkey with Vctre, Jan. 19, The Truman. $20-$50
Little Texas, Jan. 19, Ameristar. $35-$50
Lyn Lapid, Jan. 19, Record Bar. $22-$82
Rosebud, Jan. 19, Mike Kelly’s Westsider. $25
Rumours — A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Jan. 19, Yardley Hall. $12-$45
Ship Wrek, Jan. 19, Mosaic. $20
Anthony Corder and Ted Poley, Jan. 20, Knuckleheads. $28.50
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” Live: King for a Day, Jan. 20, Kauffman Center. $47.05-$88.25
Platinum Rock Legends, Jan. 20, Knuckleheads. $20
YDG, Jan. 20, Aura. $20
Too Many Zooz, Jan. 23, RecordBar. $23
Foy Vance with Bonnie Bishop, Jan. 24, The Truman. $29.50-$44.50
Disney on Ice, “Into the Magic,” Jan. 25-28, T-Mobile Center. $17-$95
Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton, Jan. 25, Uptown. $69-$378
San Holo with Droeloe and OddKidOut, Jan. 25, The Truman. $24.50-$60
Red, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $20-$35
Holding Absence, Jan. 27, Granada. $22
The Hot Sardines, Jan. 27, Folly. $25-$60
Nikki Glaser, Jan. 27, Uptown. $40.50-$160.50
Oliverse, Jan. 27, Aura. $20
Poison Overdose and Motley Crucial, Jan. 27, Knuckleheads. $20
Sonic Symphony, Jan. 27, Music Hall. $45-$118
ABBA Mania, Jan. 28, Uptown. $25-$132
We the Kings, Jan. 28, Bottleneck. $25
February
Disturbed, Feb. 2, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$124.50
Hairball, Feb. 2, Ameristar. $25-$145
Brincos Dieras, Feb. 3, Midland. $50-$199
Mike Epps with DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and Mojo Brookzz, Feb. 3, T-Mobile Center. $59.50-$199.50
Lee Brice, Feb. 3, Kauffman Center. $44-$98
Prairie Winds Festival with The Westerlies, Feb. 3, Lied Center. $14-$25
Kathy Griffin, Feb. 4, Uptown. $39.50-$283
Dylan LeBlanc, Feb. 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Black Violin Experience, Feb. 7, Kauffman Center. $44-$194.13
Magic City Hippies, Feb. 7, Madrid. $25-$100
Sunny Sweeney Band, Feb. 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Voices of Service, Feb. 7, Lied Center. $11-$35
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Conversations” featuring Lisa Henry, Feb. 9-10, Folly. $20-$100
Morris Day and The Time, Feb. 9, Uptown. $45-$278
Neck Deep with Drain, Bearings and Higher Power, Feb. 9, The Truman. $39.50-$75
Simply Seger, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Dogs in a Pile, Feb. 10, The Truman. $26-$50
Crosses, Feb. 10, The Truman. $39.50
Lettuce, Feb. 10, Liberty Hall. $37-$67
Nate Bargatze, Feb. 10, T-Mobile Center. $39.75-$99.75
Indigo De Souza, Feb. 12, Bottleneck. $22
Pantera with Lamb of God, Feb. 13, T-Mobile Center. $24.50-$194.50
Joseph Hall, Feb. 14, Knucklehads. $25-$40
Playboi Carti with Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang, Feb. 14, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$159.50
Eric Bellinger, Feb. 15, Madrid. $25-$49.50
Kxllswxtch, Feb. 15, Encore. $20
Wyatt Flores with Parker Ryan, Feb. 15, The Truman. $20-$40
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 16-17, Ameristar. $65-$215
Damn Tall Buildings, Feb. 17, Polsky Theatre. $12-$35
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull, Feb. 17, T-Mobile Center. $54.95-$1,495
Steel Panther, Feb. 17, The Truman. $28.50-$50
Band of Horses, Feb. 18, Uptown. $36-$243
Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 21, Liberty Hall. $45-$126
Subtronics with Wooli, Hedex, Jon Casey and more, Feb. 21, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.5-$49.50
Darcy & Jer, Feb. 22, Folly. $52.50
Leanne Morgan, Feb. 22-23, Midland. $39.75-$69.75
Samantha Fish with Jesse Dayton, Feb. 22, The Truman. $29.50-$60
Scotty McCreery with Anne Wilson and Noah Hicks, Feb. 22, Cable Dahmer Arena. $35-$144
Ian Munsick, Feb. 23, Uptown. $37.50-$198
Mammoth WVH with Nita Strauss, Feb. 23, The Truman. $29.50-$60
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Feb. 23, Folly. $25-$200
Diane Schuur, Feb. 24, Folly. $25-$60
Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 24, Uptown. $30-$228
Winterlude Jazz Festival: Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 24, Yardley Hall. $12-$45
Militarie Gun with Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp and Spaced, Feb. 25, RecordBar. $20
Gideon with Left to Suffer, Fox Lake and No Cure, Feb. 27, RecordBar. $20
March
The Doo Wop Project, March 1, Yardley Hall. $12-$45
Leo Kottke, March 1, Lied Center. $14-$40
Veeze, March 1, Granada. $25-$30
Drake with J. Cole, March 2-3, T-Mobile Center. $144.95-$975
Inzo with Moore Kismet, SuperAve., Blookah and Lhasa Petik, March 2, The Truman. $20-$50
Loveless, March 3, Madrid. $25-$49.50
Lany, March 4, Uptown. $35.50-$85.50
The Moss, March 5, RecordBar. $20
The Irish Tenors, March 6, Kauffman Center. $43-$97
Flogging Molly with Amigo the Devil, March 8, Uptown. $49-$79
Petey, March 8, Madrid. $25-$39.50
The Surfrajettes with McCharmlys, March 8, RecordBar. $25.49
TobyMac with Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton and more, March 8-9, Cable Dahmer Arena. $20-$94.75
Blackberry Smoke, March 9, Uptown. $35-$69
Hockey Dad, March 9, Bottleneck. $20
John Moreland, March 9, Knuckleheads. $25-$47.50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Iconic Masters: Bird, Monk, Duke and More” featuring John Beasley March 9, Kauffman Center. $20-$72
Norman Brown, March 9, Folly. $25-$60
Bombay Bicycle Club, March 11, Liberty Hall. $32-$51
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum with Season to Risk, March 11, RecordBar. $30.02
Shane Hennessy, March 12, Lied Center. $16-$30
Jake Scott, March 13, The Truman. $20
Bruce Hornsby and YMusic, March 14, Kauffman Center. $51-$111
Jo Koy, March 14, Midland. $39-$69.50
Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, March 14, Knuckleheads. $18
Tropidelic with Ubi of Ces Cru and The Palmer Squares, March 15, RecordBar. $20
Zeds Dead, March 15-16, Midland. $38-$50
Barely Alive with Beastboi and Villa, March 16, The Truman. $23.50-$55
Challenger, March 16, Aura. $20
The Elders, March 16-17, Knuckleheads. $29.50
Phoebe Hunt, March 16, Folly. $20-$50
Sir Chloe, March 16, Madrid. $23-$35
Black Flag, March 20, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$43.50
Jim Jefferies, March 23, Midland. $49.75-$99.75
Sleater-Kinney, March 25, The Truman. $35-$70
Bad Bunny, March 26, T-Mobile Center. $141.95-$1,01.95
Kaivon, March 29, The Truman. $20-$30
Amy LaVere and Will Sexton, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Rhythmic Clash, March 30, Folly. $35-$75
April
Mandy Patinkin, April 1, Lied Center. $21-$60
Jonathan McReynolds, April 3, Madrid. $30
Steve Hackett, April 3, Uptown. $34.50-$317
Neko Case, April 5, Liberty Hall. $36-$51
Peter Frampton, April 5, Midland. $59.50-$159.50
Queensryche, April 5, Ameristar. $50-$325
Eslabón Armado, April 6, Midland. $59-$149
L’Rain and Armand Hammer, April 6, RecordBar. $25
Matthew Whitaker Quintet, April 6, Folly. $25-$60
Randy Rainbow, April 6, Uptown. $39.50-$75
Set It Off with Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy and Caskets, April 6, The Truman. $28.50-$60
Dan + Shay, April 7, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$154.50
Chappell Roan, April 8, The Truman. $34.50-$70
Hannah Wicklund, April 8, Encore. $20
Tyler Ramsey, April 8, Knuckleheads. $20
Geoff Tate, April 10, Knuckleheads. $32.50
Kane Brown with Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee, April 11, T-Mobile Center. $44.95-$139.95
The Wood Brothers, April 11, Madrid. $36-$76
49 Winchester with Reid Haughton, April 12, Knuckleheads. $20
Croce Plays Croce featuring A.J. Croce, April 13, Kauffman Center. $46-$111
Godsmack with Bastian da Cruz, April 17, Midland. $49.50-$129.50
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 17, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Sierra Ferrell, April 17, The Truman. $30-$60
BoyWithUke, April 18, The Truman. $25-$55
Jimmy Carr, April 18, Midland. $44.50-$64.50
AJR, April 19, T-Mobile Center. $49-$129.50
Josh Abbott, April 19, Uptown. $25-$59
Saint Motel, April 19, The Truman. $26-$50
Starset, April 19, Liberty Hall. $30-$49.50
Brian Regan, April 20, Uptown. $45-$198
Kansas Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, April 20, Liberty Hall. $35
The Brother Brothers, April 23, Lied Center. $16-$30
Caroline Rose, April 24, RecordBar. $25
Jeff Dunham, April 24, Cable Dahmer Arena. $60-$231.50
Taylor Acorn, April 25, RecordBar. $20
Minnesota, April 26, Encore. $20-$30
Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers, April 26, Knuckleheads. $30
Alex Cuba, April 27, Folly. $20-$50
“Batman” (1989) in Concert, April 27, Music Hall. $43-$93
Bianca Del Rio, April 28, Midland. $39.50-$49.50
Mike, April 28, RecordBar. $20
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, April 30, Knuckleheads. $32.50-$107.50
Sessanta featuring Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, April 30, Azura Amphitheater. $64.50-$139.50
May-August
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, May 1, Uptown. $59.75-$129.75
Greta Van Fleet with Geese, May 2, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$119.50
Hippie Sabotage, May 3, Uptown. $32-$49.50
SiM with Fame on Fire and Within Destruction, May 3, Liberty Hall. $27-$49
Air Supply, May 4, Ameristar. $68-$90
Alan Doyle with Adam Baldwin, May 8, Knuckleheads. $45
Sam Barber, May 8, The Truman. $20
Ashley McBryde, May 9, Uptown. $35-$89
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, May 9, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$94.50
Swans, May 9, RecordBar. $41.36
Young Dubliners, May 9, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Donny Benét, May 10, The Truman. $22-$44
Los Lobos, May 10, Ameristar. $45-$65
NF, May 10, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$109.50
Beth Hart, May 11, Uptown. $45-$98
Dayseeker, May 14, Uptown. $29.50-$60
Battle Beast with Blackbriar, May 16, Granada. $30
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “This Is Kansas City” featuring Deborah Brown and Bobby Watson, May 17-18, Kauffman Center. $20-$100
Maddie Zahm, May 18, Madrid. $25-$125
Real Estate with Water From Your Eyes, May 20, The Truman. $25
Bleachers with Samia, May 23, GrindersKC. $59.50
Pepe Aguilar, May 25, T-Mobile Center. $35-$345
Jacob Collier with Emily King, May 31, Music Hall. $39.50-$194.50
Phase Fest featuring Yellowcard, Bayside and more, June 2, Legends Field. $49-$300
Sarah Jarosz, June 4, Knuckleheads. $30-$80
Noah Kahan, June 5, Azura Amphitheater. $46-$150.50
Creedence Revived, June 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Tom Segura, June 7, Starlight. $59.50-$149.50
Tim McGraw with Carly Pearce, June 8, T-Mobile Center. $34.50-$184.50
Excision, June 11, Cable Dahmer Arena. $49.50-$79.50
Chris Stapleton with Marcus King and Allen Stone, June 12, T-Mobile Center. $64.75-$475
Breakaway Music Festival, June 14-15, Azura Amphitheater. $99-$199
Wanda Sykes, June 15, Music Hall. $45-$69.50
Hot Water Music with Quicksand and Tim Barry, June 17, Liberty Hall. $32-$75
Buddy Guy, June 19, Lied Center. $21-$60
Brad Williams, June 22, Uptown. $29.50-$252
Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, June 25, Starlight. $29.95-$199.95
Parker McCollum with Corey Kent, June 29, Starlight. $27.50-$84.50
Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, July 6, Arrowhead. $45-$368.75
Niall Horan, July 16, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50
Killer Queen, July 18, Uptown. $39-$178
Jason Mraz, July 21, Starlight. $30.50-$125
Olivia Rodrigo, July 26, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$199.50
Morgan Wallen with Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith and Ella Langley, Aug. 1-2, Arrowhead. $349.75-$1,299.75.
Cody Jinks, Aug. 3, Starlight. $33.50-$250
Blink-182 with Pierce the Veil, Aug. 9, T-Mobile Center. $45-$595
Hozier, Aug. 9, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50
Green Day, Aug. 20, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$199.50
Zach Bryan with Levi Turner Matt Maeson, Aug. 20-21, T-Mobile Center. $54-$320
O.A.R., Sept. 5, Starlight. $29.50-$125
Hank Williams Jr. with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Sept. 14, T-Mobile Center. $45-$350
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com