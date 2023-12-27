'Coming in from all over': Panama City Beach gearing up for New Year's Eve Beach Ball Drop

Crowds will soon line the streets of Pier Park for the New Year's Eve Beach Ball Drop, an annual event held in Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY BEACH − Crowds will soon line the streets of Pier Park for the New Year's Eve Beach Ball Drop.

For Phil Chester, a Panama City Beach City councilman who also serves as chairman of the Bay County Tourist Development Council, the event is nothing short of iconic. It is known to bring thousands of participants, both residents and tourists.

"It brings tourists from all over, not just the South," Chester said. "They're coming in from all over the United States for this event. ... It's great for this area, and it's a great event for the locals also. They can come and enjoy it and don't have to travel far."

He noted this will mark the first year the free event has been overseen by Visit Panama City Beach instead of Simon Property Group, which owns Pier Park. That said, it will still be held in the same location within Pier Park. The TDC is the governing body of Visit PCB.

"I think Simon Property is basically not in that business to promote events like that," Chester said. "It's in the shopping and mall business. (It) willingly gave it up so the TDC could take it over."

According to Visit PCB's website, Beach Ball Drop activities will begin Sunday at 5:35 p.m. with live musical performances on a stage in front of the Celebration Tower. A Kid's Beach Ball Drop will be held at 8 p.m., followed by more live music leading up to the main Beach Ball Drop at midnight.

Fireworks will be launched over the Russell-Fields Pier.

"Panama City Beach may be best known for fun in the sun, but one of Northwest Florida’s most exciting annual events happens after dark: The New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop," Visit PCB's website reads.

