‘We’re coming for you’: Police chief issues warning to gunman after 3 shootings leave 2 dead

Gun violence found its way to Daisy Milner’s home after someone shot her granddaughter in her driveway on Lemon Place just before midnight on Aug. 9.

“This gun violence (is) going on everywhere,” Milner told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Milner’s granddaughter survived.

“She caught four bullets in her,” Milner said.

About 15 minutes later, dispatch reached out to detectives again.

“They received a report of a male subject shot in the area of Fairview Drive,” Maj. Kyle Helgerson with McDonough police said.

The man died, but while detectives investigated that fatal shooting, McDonough police officers were dispatched to a drive-by shooting in the area of Bridges Road.

That man also died.

Within about two hours, two men were killed and a woman was wounded at three separate locations, all within a couple of miles of each other.

Police believe the incidents are connected, and McDonough Police Chief Ken Noble has a message for the gunmen:

“We’re looking for you. We’re coming for you. Justice will be served.”

Prior to the string of events, McDonough had only one murder so far this year.

The mayor said she was heartbroken over the senseless violence.

“Any time that we have individuals who are snatched from our lives, it is very traumatizing,” Mayor Sandra Vincent said.

Milner said gun violence has gotten way out of hand.

“Stop. Put them guns up. Put them down,” Milner said.

