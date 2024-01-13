Coming Saturday night: Here's when new Iowa Poll will show Iowans' picks for GOP caucuses

Who will win the 2024 Iowa Caucuses?

A new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2024 election cycle will reveal whether former President Donald Trump's overwhelming lead among likely Republican caucusgoers is still holding firm — or if Trump's opponents have eaten into his lead with Caucus Day just around the corner.

The poll will measure caucusgoers' first and second choice for president among Trump and five competing candidates, including:

Texas businessman Ryan Binkley.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy.

When will the new Iowa Poll results be published?

The first results from the new Iowa Poll will be published online at 8 p.m. CST Saturday at DesMoinesRegister.com and on NBC News. The results will also be printed in Sunday's Des Moines Register.

A Register exclusive since 1943, the Iowa Poll is a closely watched indicator of presidential candidate strength in the first-in-the-nation caucus state. The Iowa Republican caucuses are scheduled for Monday evening.

What else was asked in this Iowa Poll?

The poll will also test caucusgoers' feelings toward the Republican presidential candidates and their level of enthusiasm for their first choice. It will also ask if their mind is made up on which candidate they will support.

The poll also will gauge likely Republican caucusgoers' thoughts on whether they believe Trump's legal challenges will hurt his electability and whether they would be more or less willing to support him if he is convicted of a crime before the general election.

It will also ask likely Republican caucusgoers whether they will vote for Trump in the general election in November if he is the Republican nominee, or if they will instead vote for Joe Biden, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or some other third-party candidate.

In addition, likely Republican caucusgoers will be asked how they are feeling going into Caucus Day and to what degree they identify with the phrase Make America Great Again, or MAGA.

How can I get the Iowa Poll results as quickly as possible?

Who is conducting the Iowa Poll?

Selzer & Co., an Iowa polling firm rated highly by political and polling insiders, conducts the Iowa Poll.

Des Moines Register Iowa Polls on the 2024 caucus cycle are produced in collaboration with NBC News and Mediacom, the largest cable company in Iowa and the nation’s fifth-largest cable company based on video customers.

