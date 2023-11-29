Coming soon to Mooresville: New taco spot, plus a wine and beer garden at Merino Mill

More restaurants will be joining the lineup of places to eat at Merino Mill, a popular destination in the Lake Norman area that includes several food spots, market space and art studios.

Picasso, a taqueria, and Copenhagen Wine & Beer Garden are slated to open next year alongside the Mooresville hub’s other eateries: Alino Pizzeria, The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden and Defined Coffee.

The new taqueria has been in the works for years, owner Michal Bay told CharlotteFive.

“Picasso was a very unusual artist, and we’re not going to be a usual restaurant,” Bay said. “We are doing our homework.”

Bay traveled to several places in and out of the U.S. to pull inspiration for the restaurant, including Mexico, New York, Miami, Chicago and San Francisco.

Similar to the other restaurants at Merino Mill, Bay plans to have a menu focused on a handful of signature dishes, featuring tacos with Mexican and Mediterranean flavors.

“If you don’t keep it simple, you can’t keep it fresh,” he explained.

Picasso will be located next to The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, with long tables and benches and an open kitchen where you can see food being prepared.

Picasso is expected to open at Merino Mill in Mooresville in February 2024.

Plans are still underway for Copenhagen, but guests will be able to enjoy wine, beer and small plates.

Merino Mill was originally home to the original Moor Turkish Towel Company Mill, which closed back in 1999. About a decade later, Bay bought and restored the building and transformed it into a thriving hub for eating, shopping and more.

“It’s a really unique place … so now we have turned this, within 14 years, it’s such a pleasant and fun place for people to stay,” Bay said.

The taqueria is expected to open sometime in February 2024, and Copenhagen is anticipated to open sometime in the summer.

Location: 500 S. Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115

Instagram: @merinomill