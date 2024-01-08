Coming storm expected to impact schools in Georgia

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
·1 min read

ATLANTA - Several North Georgia schools have announced closures, delays or plans for remote learning on Jan. 9 due to an expected storm.

The storm is predicted to produce heavy rain, flooding, and high winds through midday Tuesday.

LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS

Heavy rain and flooding preceding high winds has the potential to down trees and power lines resulting in hazardous road conditions and power outages.

ATLANTA WEATHER: STRONG STORMS, HEAVY WINDS HEADING TO GEORGIA TUESDAY

Tuesday school closures:

  • Banks County Schools

  • Habersham County Schools

  • Jasper County Schools

  • Lumpkin County Schools

  • Troup County Schools

  • Rabun County Schools

School delays:

  • Heard County Schools (2-hour delay)

  • Gordon County Schools (2-hour delay)

  • Murray County Schools (2-hour delay)

  • Union County Schools (2-hour delay)

  • Pickens County Schools (2-hour delay)

  • Polk Schools (2-hour delay)

Schools transitioning to Remote Learning:

  • Meriwether County Schools

  • Towns County Schools

Each school system will continue to monitor this inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required. For the most up-to-date news on closures and delays, click here.

Recommended Stories