Coming storm expected to impact schools in Georgia

ATLANTA - Several North Georgia schools have announced closures, delays or plans for remote learning on Jan. 9 due to an expected storm.

The storm is predicted to produce heavy rain, flooding, and high winds through midday Tuesday.

LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS

Heavy rain and flooding preceding high winds has the potential to down trees and power lines resulting in hazardous road conditions and power outages.

Tuesday school closures:

Banks County Schools

Habersham County Schools

Jasper County Schools

Lumpkin County Schools

Troup County Schools

Rabun County Schools

School delays:

Heard County Schools (2-hour delay)

Gordon County Schools (2-hour delay)

Murray County Schools (2-hour delay)

Union County Schools (2-hour delay)

Pickens County Schools (2-hour delay)

Polk Schools (2-hour delay)

Schools transitioning to Remote Learning:

Meriwether County Schools

Towns County Schools

Each school system will continue to monitor this inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required. For the most up-to-date news on closures and delays, click here.