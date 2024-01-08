Coming storm expected to impact schools in Georgia
ATLANTA - Several North Georgia schools have announced closures, delays or plans for remote learning on Jan. 9 due to an expected storm.
The storm is predicted to produce heavy rain, flooding, and high winds through midday Tuesday.
Heavy rain and flooding preceding high winds has the potential to down trees and power lines resulting in hazardous road conditions and power outages.
Tuesday school closures:
Banks County Schools
Habersham County Schools
Jasper County Schools
Lumpkin County Schools
Troup County Schools
Rabun County Schools
School delays:
Heard County Schools (2-hour delay)
Gordon County Schools (2-hour delay)
Murray County Schools (2-hour delay)
Union County Schools (2-hour delay)
Pickens County Schools (2-hour delay)
Polk Schools (2-hour delay)
Schools transitioning to Remote Learning:
Meriwether County Schools
Towns County Schools
Each school system will continue to monitor this inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required.