Coming up on Tuesday, February 8 edition of ‘Special Report’
Bret Baier gives you a sneak peek of the next show.
Bret Baier gives you a sneak peek of the next show.
Censors appeared to step in when US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi was attacked online. Read all the details here.
The school nurse said his daughter was "in agony" after eating the lunch he packed for her.
Any time Jennifer Aniston posts on Instagram, it’s a moment — because she carefully curates what she’s going to put on her feed. The Morning Show star doesn’t overload her followers with images, so we all pay attention when there’s something fresh on her account. Her latest photo shows off a new hairstyle that we […]
The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."
NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage.
"Please stop wasting our time with that," the host said on his talk-radio show
Vitamin D helps bolster the immune system to tackle viruses that attack the lungs, the researchers said.
They're dropping some major clues.
At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, stuffed versions of Bing Dwen Dwen are replacing medals at some ceremonies. Here's why.
"If the shots were given away for free because they’re life-saving, why isn’t insulin free?" the actor tweeted on Monday.
I spontaneously moved from the US to Ireland, and I wasn't prepared for the differences in the language, the pace of life, or the function of alcohol.
Queen Elizabeth confirmed she wants Camilla to be known as Queen when Prince Charles takes the throne
"We want to move forward, we want to put last year and the last couple years in the past," Allen said.
Vaccine mandates have been a hot topic since they began rolling out in the late summer of 2021. Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal has been among the chorus of celebrity voices in favor of the vaccine in the last several months, and their enforced regulations both in and outside of the league. But now, Shaq is singing a different tune.
The deal in question supercharged Boston's rebuild after their last title.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were "very involved in the joke writing" for the ad, an Amazon marketing executive said
Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday's Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Cup exhibition race at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Ken Jennings is no longer hosting 'Jeopardy!' and 'The Big Bang Theory' actress Mayim Bialik is back as the host of the quiz show. 'Jeopardy!' fans react to the new host switch-up.
Barring a rule change, Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft – when LeBron is 39.
Paulina Porizkova, 56, is done with sexist comments about her age—sharing a nude photo to prove it: “I may be posting for you. But I pose for myself.”