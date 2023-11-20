Coming Wednesday: The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum's biggest edition of the year

It is that time of year when we all consider what we are thankful for and as such let's take a moment to say how grateful we are to the readers of Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum.

Whether you are here to read about local businesses and people, catch up on sports or look forward to state, national or international news, we are grateful you continue to support the local paper.

If you are a loyal subscriber, or just pick up the paper every once in a while, the Wednesday edition is the one you don't want to miss.

On Wednesday, The Telegraph-Forum will publish its biggest edition of the year.

Our centerpiece story will tell you about how Crawford County families come together to support Second Harvest Thanksgiving, a mobile food pantry held this year at Galion City Schools. Volunteers say they help for many reason - received help in the past, recovering from a loss and simply a desire to help.

In addition, there is a story about how we can help reduce food waste during the holidays, and over time in general.

And for the sports enthusiasts, read reporter Zachary Holden's stories on basketball top 10s - top 10 boys, top 10 girls, top 10 games.

And that isn't all of it.

The paper will feature a 12-page broadsheet section with topics such as food, gift guide, puzzles and games including a reader favorite − the giant two-page crossword.

Please note, the Thursday edition of The Telegraph-Forum is an e-edition only.

We hope you all have a Happy Thanksgiving.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: The Telegraph-Forum's biggest edition of the year this Wednesday