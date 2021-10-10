Coming weeks are decisive for Iran nuclear deal, Merkel says

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benett meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Jerusalem
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The coming weeks are decisive for the future of the nuclear deal with Iran, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, adding that every day that passes without Tehran responding to U.S. overtures will result in Iran enriching more uranium.

Speaking during a visit to Israel, the outgoing chancellor said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping also had a responsibilty to help to push Iran back to the negotiating table, she said at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"I also see a responsibility for Russia and China here, since if the JCPOA (nuclear deal) is no longer doing what it's meant to do then that's very difficult, so we are now in very decisive weeks for this deal."

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Dan Williams; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian police arrest son of Modi government minister in killing of farmers during protests

    Police in India said Saturday they've arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government after nine people died during protests against new farming laws, per AP.The big picture: It's the latest escalation in massive ongoing demonstrations against the laws, which were introduced in 2020 to deregulate India's agriculture. Farmers say it's driven down crop prices and benefits big corporations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Ma

  • Austria's ruling coalition soldiers on after fight to near-death

    Austria's ruling coalition soldiered on on Sunday after Chancellor Sebastian Kurz quit https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 to keep it alive, but a top newspaper likened his future role in parliament to Russian leader Vladimir Putin's stint as prime minister in name only. Prosecutors placed Kurz under investigation https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/prosecutors-raid-austrian-conservatives-hq-fresh-headache-kurz-2021-10-06 last week on suspicion of corruption. Kurz denies wrongdoing but embarrassing text-message exchanges that are part of the investigation and have been published in Austrian media have already done serious political damage.

  • Stock Markets Succumb To Increased Volatility In September, Pulling Funds Down

    The stock markets succumbed to increased volatility in September, dragging down some of the best mutual funds and ETFs gains in Q3.

  • Stock Investors Fret Supply Chain Woes Could Knock Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Reopening demand and marooned containers have caused bottlenecks across supply chains just as the holiday shopping season kicks off in North America. It’s also prompting downgrades across analysts estimates for the upcoming earnings season. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $

  • UK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation

    LONDON (Reuters) -The British government is right to focus on driving up wages, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, expressing confidence in the Bank of England's ability to curb rising inflation. BoE governor Andrew Bailey has said he is concerned about inflation running above the bank's target of 2.0%, describing the need to prevent rising prices becoming permanently embedded. During an interview with Times Radio focused on soaring energy costs and supply chain disruption caused by labour shortages, Kwarteng was asked whether the people should start preparing for an interest rate rise to tackle inflation.

  • Merkel allies quit German parliament to allow conservatives to rebuild

    Two of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's closest political allies and most senior ministers will quit the German parliament to make way for a new generation that can rejuvenate her conservative party after its election defeat, they said. The decision of Peter Altmaier, the economy minister, and Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, comes amid growing infighting within the conservative camp after Armin Laschet, another close Merkel ally, led it to defeat last month. Saturday's announcement was made by Tobias Hans, head of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) party in Saarland - the home region of both Altmaier and Kramp-Karrenbauer, who joined the other two in saying the party had to win back the young.

  • Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

    Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said. Four farmers died Sunday when a car owned by Junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, a town in Uttar Pradesh state, officials and farm leaders said.

  • Mitch McConnell stiff-arms Trump as ex-president calls for his demotion

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has stiff-armed Donald Trump at every turn since the former president exited the White House, ignoring his policy demands and disregarding attempts to oust him as the minority leader.

  • Stephanie Grisham said she was 'part of something unusually evil' in the Trump White House

    "I don't think I can rebrand. I think this will follow me forever," Grisham told New York Magazine of the fallout from her stint in the White House.

  • Biden joked that getting Manchin and Sanders to sit in a room together to discuss the Democrats' spending bill would almost be like a 'homicide,' report says

    Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he's unlikely to meet face-to-face with Manchin because "this is not a movie," he told reporters on Capitol Hill.

  • Jim Acosta to Andrew Yang: What the Hell Were You Doing on ‘Tucker Carlson’?

    CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel

  • Former Trump Aide Served Subpoena After Struggle To Find Him: Reports

    The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.

  • China denounces 'insane' Australian ex-PM Abbott for Taiwan remarks

    China's embassy in Australia said former Prime Minister Tony Abbott was a "pitiful" politician on Saturday after he denounced Chinese pressure against Taiwan during a visit to the island. Abbott visited Taiwan, which is claimed by China, in a personal capacity this week, meeting President Tsai Ing-wen and saying at a security forum that China may lash out with its economy slowing and finances "creaking". Abbott's visit came after China carried out four days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone beginning Oct. 1.

  • Joe Manchin joined with Senate Republicans in condemning Chuck Schumer's 'classless speech' before a debt-limit vote

    Manchin appeared to be upset with Schumer's speech, pressing his hands to his face and shaking his head repeatedly as he sat behind him.

  • Democrats could be on the 'precipice' of a minority-party era

    Democrats could be on the 'precipice' of a minority-party era

  • Kamala Harris skips US-Mexico border-security meeting, goes to New Jersey instead

    Several top members of the Biden administration were in Mexico City on Friday for a meeting with Mexican officials regarding security along the U.S.-Mexico border. But Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't among them.

  • Trump received 'undisclosed preferential treatment' on a $170 million loan from Deutsche Bank for his DC hotel, House Oversight Committee says

    "Trump did not publicly disclose this significant benefit from a foreign bank while he was President," lawmakers said.

  • Thomas Sankara, pan-African icon who wanted to 'decolonise minds'

    Dubbed Africa's Che Guevara, Thomas Sankara wanted to "decolonise minds" in Burkina Faso and across the continent, but his revolutionary dreams were cut short when he was gunned down in a 1987 coup after just four years in power.

  • Donald Trump fights valuation on Park Avenue retail space, saying the property is being overvalued when compared with similar buildings

    Trump's real estate company filed a petition saying New York overvalued it 502 Park Avenue commercial space, compared with similar properties.

  • This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyYogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing.This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his appro