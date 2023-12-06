Comings and Goings: Appliance company closes after 60 years, new Aldi may open soon

Romberger's Appliances, Inc. has closed.

The appliance dealer and repair company has been open in York County for 60 years.

According to a post on the company's Facebook page, the company began in a garage on Springwood Road but quickly grew to the large store on Reynolds Mill Road.

Even though the store has closed, Romberger's will still offer appliance repairs through two service technicians, Tom and Dan.

Opening

York

US Digestive Health: 1600 6th Avenue, Suite 110, York

US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the U.S., has announced plans to expand into York.

The USDH team consists of over 250 providers who treat the entire spectrum of digestive health conditions, according to a news release form the company. They have more than 37 locations, 23 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers and more than 1,100 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

More in local businesses: How many self-storage facilities does York County have - and how many does it need?

Carroll Township

Aldi: Spring Lane Road and Gettysburg Pike

Discount grocery chain Aldi is hoping to open another store in central Pa.

Aldi logo.

The store's owners are now in the approval process to build a 22,568-square-foot store in Carroll Township. The site is located in York County near Rutter’s along Route 15.

Aldi received approvals for a zoning variance and submitted a subdivision and final land development plan. The Carroll Township planning commission reviewed the plans at its Nov. 16 meeting, but those meeting minutes have not been shared yet.

Expansions

SERVPRO of Western Lancaster County and East York has completed the acquisition of the SERVPRO franchise in Hershey and Harrisburg East, as well as Lebanon County, according to a news release.

This expansion is expected to result in new job opportunities.

SERVPRO of Western Lancaster County and East York has expanded.

More in business: Showcase your unique offerings: Penn Market seeking pop-up vendors every Saturday

York

Regal Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning: 149 South Tremont St., York

ROCK Commercial Real Estate announced that Shadowfax Corporation sold 149 South Tremont Street in York to Michael Lohss Jr. for $1.4 million.

Lohss is the Vice President of Regal Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning and will use this property to expand the business. The 31,282-square-foot warehouse is located in York City.

Awards

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Applebee's honored its franchisees that have demonstrated excellence in overall operational performance and leadership at the 2023 Applebee’s Leadership Conference in LasVegas, Nevada on November 9, 2023, per a news release.

Local York resident Bonnie Lippincott was recognized as Operator of the Year. Thisrecognition is awarded to a franchisee lead operator whose passion and drive for theirwork is unmatched in the service industry and who consistently rises above todemonstrate all the values of a leader.

Local York resident Bonnie Lippincott was recognized as Operator of the Year for Applebee's.

More news you can use: Hershey Company notifies residents after phishing attack accessed email accounts in Sept.

National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence

James (Rob) Troxell, an ASE Certified automotive technician from York, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the BMW/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year.

Fifty-three automotive professionals were recognized on November 15, 2023, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa Clearwater, Florida, according to a news release.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Comings and Goings: Appliance company closes, new Aldi may open soon