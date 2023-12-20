Comings & Goings: Black Cap Brewing Co. opens in Red Lion - plus Metal Supermarkets

More in local news: Christmas Emergency Fund 2023 benefits the York County Food Bank

Opening

Red Lion

Black Cap Brewing Company: 252 N. Franklin St., Red Lion

Black Cap Brewing Company has re-opened to the public in a new location, five years after it closed.

It is currently under modified hours for a “soft opening” phase.

The Red Lion Table Co. at 252 N. Franklin St. on August 16, 2023.

"Things won’t be perfect, but we promise that we’ll make it as painless as possible," the owners wrote on Facebook.

Black Cap is a brew pub located beside a coffee house. It is housed in an old furniture factory and part of the old Red Lion Table Company factory.

York

Metal Supermarkets: 908 Roosevelt Ave., York

Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small-quantity metals, will open its newest location in York on January 2, 2024.

As the second location in Pennsylvania, Metal Supermarkets York will offer over 8,000 types, shapes and grades of metal, cut to each customer’s exact specifications. Metal Supermarkets stores specialize in the sales and distribution of a wide range of metal, including hot and cold rolled steel, aluminum, stainless, copper, brass and more.

For additional information about Metal Supermarkets York, visit metalsupermarkets.com/location/york/.

Thomasville

Pappus House: 66 Big Mount Road, Thomasville

Pappus House has opened its new, larger and permanent home for end-of-life care.

Situated on 9 acres in Jackson Township, the property was initially the location of the York County SPCA. Every aspect of the home has been designed to help dying individuals live as fully as possible, surrounded by the comforts of home, according to a news release.

Each of eight light-filled bedrooms at the new Pappus House hospice in Thomasville will feature access to a private patio area.

Pappus House is a nonprofit home dedicated exclusively to end-of-life care. It is the only end-of-life home in York and Adams counties, and the only end-of-life residence in Pennsylvania to work collaboratively with all hospice and health providers, per the release.

More information can be found at pappushouse.org.

Announcements

The York County Economic Alliance has announced that Oliver Hoar, of Hoar Investments, will be the 2024-2025 Chair of the Board.

Prior to Hoar Investments, Hoar was the President and CEO of R.H. Sheppard., Inc. in Hanover.

Joining the Executive Committee as vice-cChair and secretary is Ruben Warren, vice president, general manager of Hollywood Casino York.

Joining the YCEA Board of Directors is Barry Schoch, senior vice president for KCI Technologies, Inc.

For a complete listing of the Board of Directors, visit yceapa.org/who-we-are/board-of-directors.

York

Affordable Housing Advocates: 254-256 South Queen Street, York, PA

Affordable Housing Advocates purchased a new location from the City of York’s Redevelopment Authority. Construction will commence once the permits have been secured. AHA is creating a three-bedroom, one and a half-bathroom, homeownership opportunity that will benefit a household at or below 80% of the area’s median income level.

AHA is one of the first nonprofit housing development corporations in York County.

WellSpan Health

Roxanna Gapstur Ph.D., R.N., WellSpan Health president and chief executive officer, has been included in the 100 Most Influential People list of 2023 presented by Modern Healthcare, a national industry leader in the healthcare news and information community.

Grants

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently announced 2024 Countywide Action Plan (CAP) Implementation Grants to county teams across Pennsylvania’s share of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. These grants support efforts in reducing nutrient and sediment pollution to improve or restore the health of local streams, rivers, and lakes.

The York County Planning Commission (YCPC) is the local lead-entity implementing York County’s CAP. DEP has awarded YCPC $1.811 million in 2024 to be used on water quality projects that reduce nutrients and sediment in local creeks, streams and rivers. The awarded funding will be utilized Countywide on projects to improve water quality through stream restoration, tree plantings, wetland creation, floodplain restoration, and other efforts to reduce sediment, per a news release.

York Area United Fire and Rescue

The York Area United Fire and Rescue is the recipient of a $50,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant. The funds will be used to upgrade the Department’s existing fleet of staff response vehicles with hybrid-vehicle technology, providing improved fuel and cost efficiency while the department continues to provide community outreach services to three communities across 39 square miles, according to a news release.

Personnel

WellSpan Health has announced that Dr. Alyssa Moyer will be president of WellSpan York Hospital effective Jan. 1. With more than 23 years of experience at WellSpan across various positions, Moyer will be promoted from her current role of vice president and regional chief medical officer at WellSpan.

WellSpan Health has announced that Dr. Alyssa Moyer will be president of WellSpan York Hospital effective January 1.

Maneval Consulting

Joe Kirkenir will join Maneval Consulting in January 2024 as a partner, expanding the nonprofit consultancy’s management team in the role of Vice President, according to a news release.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Comings & Goings: Black Cap Brewing Co. opens in Red Lion, Pa.