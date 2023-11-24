Comings & Goings: Harbor Freight coming to Shrewsbury, Tractor Supply opening in Hanover

Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Shrewsbury.

According to a news release, the new store will be at 863 E. Forrest Avenue and is expected to open this winter. An official date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Shrewsbury area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Shrewsbury for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools, said in the release. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great Associates in the Shrewsbury area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities.

Opening

Hanover

Tractor Supply: address to be announced

Hanover is getting a new Tractor Supply.

The announcement was made by Bennett Williams Commercial realty on the company's Facebook page.

Tractor Supply will join the tenants at Gateway East shopping center, located at Carlisle and Wilson Streets in Hanover. The exact address for the new Tractor Supply was not provided, but it will sit on over 6.5 acres of land.

York

Taylor Chip Cookies: 3013 E. Market Street, Unit 700, York

Taylor Chip Cookies has officially opened in the former Tropical Smoothie location.

Cameron Broadhurst, the creative director for the company, said that a grand opening will be held "when we have our ice cream finalized in a few weeks."

Cheese + Jam York, LLC: inside Penn Market at 380 W. Market St., York

Cheese + Jam York, LLC has opened inside Penn Market. The company creates "charcuterie masterpieces with a passion for flavor," the company said in a prepared statement.

This is the first charcuterie operating business in York City.

Cheese + Jam will be open at Penn Market on Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Realty: 2451 Kingston Court, York

Coldwell Banker Realty has opened a new office in York that will employ approximately 140 real estate agents.

Shrewsbury

LHM Physical Therapy Institute: 558 Shrewsbury Commons Ave., Shrewsbury

LHM Physical Therapy Institute has opened in Shrewsbury Commons.

Dallastown

Liberty Barbell: 401 E. Locust St., Suite 7, Dallastown

Liberty Barbell, a gym that offers personal training, fitness classes and nutrition help, has opened in Dallastown.

Expanding

Ophelia's Making Agency: 251 W. Market St., York

Ophelia's Making Agency has expanded, according to an announcement in a Facebook post.

"We were then presented with an opportunity to effectively double our arts footprint in WeCo by continuing our mentorship program in the current space and also adding the first floor of 259-263 W. Market to the program and adapt that new space into nine artist studios and a small gallery," the post read.

Awards

Penn-Mar Human Services, a provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced that President & CEO Greg Miller has been named one of 2023's Most Admired CEOs by the Maryland Daily Record. This prestigious award is presented to exceptional Maryland business leaders who have demonstrated remarkable achievements in their professional endeavors, a strong commitment to community service, and have garnered accolades from co-workers, board members, and community leaders for their exemplary leadership and visionary contributions.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Harbor Freight is coming to Shrewsbury, Pa.