Comings and Goings: Hotel opens at Leader Heights, design inspired by York history

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of the Best Western Plus Heritage Rail Inn & Suites, at 140 Leader Heights Road, York.

The hotel, owned by Sagar V. Shah and family, features 73 guestrooms and 55 suites, according to a news release. The property recently completed a $3 million renovation and features refreshed guest rooms and amenities.

The property’s design takes inspiration from the history of York, with railway themed artwork and railroad inspired design features. Amenities including a new arcade, which features retro games, as well as a 24-hour fitness center equipped with a state-of-the art weight and cardio area, plus yoga and wellness room.

The hotel will soon debut a new lobby bar, named The Heritage Rail Tavern.

Hanover

Opening

Homewood at Plum Creek: 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover

Homewood at Plum Creek, a senior living community in Hanover, recently announce the grand reopening of its newly renovated Plum Court Rehabilitation and Care Central Healthcare Center.

The Plum Court Rehabilitation Center is designed to provide a home like environment for residents seeking rehabilitation services, according to a news release.

Emigsville

U-Haul: 3311 N. George St., Emigsville

U-Haul has announced that Carroll Mart in Emigsville signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

Carroll Mart will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Moving

Hell In a Bucket Brewery in Wrightsville has closed and will be relocating to another building in Lancaster County, the brewery posted on Facebook.

They will reopen on Feb. 15 in the former Stanley’s Trailside building at 392 E. Front St., Marietta. They will have a full kitchen in this new location.

Closing

Pakha’s Thai House, located at 3 U.S. Route 15 in Dillsburg, has closed following the death of its longtime owner. It was operation for more than 20 years.

Pakha Lingle passed away in January after losing her battle with cancer.

Acquisitions

JT Hand, President & CEO of The York Water Company, announced that it has closed on the acquisition of the wastewater assets of MESCO, Inc, according to a news release.

The MESCO, Inc., assets subject of the acquisition are located in Monaghan Township outside of Dillsburg. The MESCO, Inc. system provides wastewater collection and treatment services to the residents of the Memphord Estates community, adding approximately 180 residential wastewater customers to The York Water Company’s growing wastewater portfolio.

Announcements

York College of Pennsylvania’s Knowledge Park has acquired two new tenants, Firinne Research, a contract lab focusing on coatings and adhesives, and Dynamic Family Narratives, a creative agency specializing in the creation of immersive digital narratives.

The Knowledge Park is located on York College’s campus adjacent to the Codorus Creek and Rail Trail. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to meet the needs of modern businesses. It offers partners the ability to innovate and collaborate with students and faculty.

Firinne Research brings over 50 years of combined experience in research and development, instrumental analysis, application testing, quality control and manufacturing support for the chemical and material science space, according to a news release.

Dynamic Family Narratives, LLC has developed a content management solution for publishers that allows readers to self-navigate digital archives by using thematic timelines. As the business grows, there will be opportunities for collaboration across disciplines, according to a news release.

Personnel

Devin Winand, formerly of Shank's Mare Outfitters, has joined Lower Susquehanna Riverkeepers as deputy director. In this new position, he will work with Ted Evgeniadis, Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper executive director, to help strengthen the team and increase the effectiveness of the organization.

Winand has over 20 years of experience in outdoor education, including teaching, guiding and leading programs for Shank's Mare Outfitters. In addition, he holds a business degree from Penn State York. He has been involved with running a successful family business and has held active roles in municipal planning and for many community organizations, per the release.

York Literacy Institute

York Literacy Institute, formerly York County Literacy Council, has appointed Jason McSherry as its new president and CEO, effective Feb. 20, 2024.

McSherry steps into this role after a successful tenure at WellSpan Health as director of clinical & operations communications. His career also includes positions at Memorial Hospital (now UPMC Memorial) and the York County Economic Alliance.

McSherry's past involvements include board memberships at York Literacy Institute, York Habitat for Humanity and March of Dimes.

