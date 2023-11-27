Comings & Goings: Jerr-Dan donates to fund supporting families of fallen towing operators

Jerr-Dan donates to Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum’s Survivor Fund

Jerr-Dan, an Oshkosh Corp. company, capped off its in-booth social event at the recent towing and recovery trade show in Baltimore by donating $20,000 to the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum’s Survivor Fund.

The Survivor Fund was established in 2005 to provide immediate financial support to families of towing operators who lose their lives in the line of service in our industry, according to a news release from Jerr-Dan.

Workers from Jerr-Dan, based in Hagerstown, present a check for $20,000 to the board of directors of the Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum’s Survivor Fund Board of Directors during a recent trade show in Baltimore.

“As a company, we are honored to have the opportunity to again support the Survivors Fund with our donation tonight,” said Bob Nelson, vice president and general manager of Jerr-Dan, in the news release. “We also want to urge all who can to participate in the Museum’s continuing supporter program. Anything our industry can do to lessen the financial impact a family endures following the loss of a loved one is appreciated.”

The donation was presented by Nelson and the Jerr-Dan team attending the show to the Survivor Fund board of directors.

Menno Haven announces resignation of CEO Dr. Hugh C. Davis

The Board of Directors of Menno Haven near Chambersburg, Pa., recently announced that Dr. Hugh C. Davis will be resigning as the CEO of the organization effective Dec. 31, according to a news release from the senior living organization.

“We thank Dr. Davis for his service during a time of unprecedented change and are grateful for his leadership and vision to steer Menno Haven into a person-centered organization that nurtures the human spirit and truly sets Menno Haven on a trajectory for long-term success,” said Wayne Yeager, chairman of the board, in the news release. “We wish Dr. Davis the best in his future endeavors.”

The board also announced it had appointed and promoted Tiffany Rife, Menno Haven’s current community life officer, to acting CEO effective Dec. 1, according to the release.

“Ms. Rife possesses in-depth understanding of Menno Haven’s operations and values,” Yeager said. “She has proven herself as an exceptional leader, consistently achieving success and earning the respect of all stakeholders. Furthermore, Ms. Rife wholeheartedly embraces and embodies the mission and values of Menno Haven.”

Hagerstown/Antietam Battlefield KOA Holiday recognized during annual convention

Kampgrounds of America Inc., a worldwide system of open-to-the-public campgrounds, recently announced that the Hagerstown/Antietam Battlefield KOA Holiday campground earned the KOA Founder’s and President’s Awards. The awards were presented Nov. 16 at KOA's annual International Convention in Las Vegas, according to a news release from KOA.

The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Mont., in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award, according to the release. It is awarded to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.

The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests, according to the release. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.

