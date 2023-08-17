Comings and Goings: Luxury apartments open in former furniture store in Red Lion

New luxury loft apartments have opened in Red Lion.

The Red Lion Table Co. is a mixed-use space located at 252 N. Franklin St. in Red Lion, where the former David Edward Furniture property stood.

It sits on three acres and features 98 one and two-bedroom luxury apartments, complete with a gym and patio.

The building is also home to a two-story brewery, Black Cap Brewing Company, and a two-story café, Grounding. This revitalized, historic site sits along the Red Lion Mile trail.

Opening

Gettysburg

The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg: 1863 Gettysburg Village Dr., Gettysburg

The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg has announced a variety of new retail, dining and entertainment brands that are now open or coming soon.

Open

Blessing Pizza: Family-owned Blessing Pizza offers an Italian menu featuring fresh ingredients.

Dough & Arrows Gourmet Ice Cream and Edible Cookie Dough: This ice cream shop offers treats like edible cookie dough, cheesecakes, pies and more.

Gettysburg Smoothie Co.: This family-owned company offers healthy smoothies, açaí bowls, coffee and more!

Wandering Hare Bookstore: This independently owned bookstore carries best-selling books, puzzles, games and collector's items for all ages.

The Primitive Daughter: This family-owned and operated business specializes in handmade dolls and pillows to signs, flags, candles and decals.

Bargain Bin: Offering apparel, food, health and beauty, home items and more at a discount price.

Spirit Halloween: Spooky season is almost here and Spirit Halloween has a vast selection of costumes, decorations, animatronics and much more.

Opening Soon

Gettysburg Performance Gym: This family-owned 24-hour fitness facility offers traditional cardio, free weight, cable equipment, powerlifting and functional training equipment. They are accepting new members and walk-ins.

Emerald & Onyx Luxury Salon: This salon offers luxury services that have been created to give an immersive, relaxing experience and high-quality results.

Etheric Connections Crystal Shop and Natural Food Store: Make this your one-stop shop for a holistic lifestyle.

Rebel's Roost Antique Emporium: Opened in 2012, this is one of the area's premiere antique venues offering a vast selection of antiques, primitives, vintage, Victorian, railroad memorabilia, militaria, jewelry, coins, ephemera, linens, quilts and more.

Gettysburg Jewelry Repair: When you want a neighborhood jeweler, this is where you go to have your jewelry repaired, get a new watch battery or just look around. Services and items include jewelry repair, custom design, remounts, gold buying, watch batteries and estate sales.

York

York EuroCar: 1349-1355 South George St., York

ROCK Commercial Real Estate announced that Hunt Valley EuroCar has purchased a second location in York. The new location is a 5,200-square-foot commercial building and was purchased for $643,000. York EuroCar performs all services using highly skilled factory trained technicians specializing in high-end European automobile car service, maintenance and repair with the latest automotive diagnostic equipment.

Layoffs

Crothall Healthcare @ Wellspan Health: 45 Monument Dr., York

A WARN notice was filed by Crothall Healthcare that there will be a layoff affecting 64 people. The layoffs will occur from Sept. 8-Oct. 1, 2023.

Awards

Downtown Inc recently announced the winners of the 23rd Annual Downtown First Awards, held at Keystone Kidspace on Aug. 10. In total, over 100 nominations were received across the eight categories. The winners for each category were selected from three finalists.

The winners of the 23rd Annual Downtown First Awards, held at Keystone Kidspace on Aug. 10.

Those winners include:

Outstanding Large Business: White Rose Restaurant Group

Outstanding WeCo District Business/Organization: Caraballo Sisters

Outstanding Market District Business/Organization: Refillism

Outstanding Royal Square District Business/Organization: The Dark Parlour

Outstanding Nonprofit Organization: Keystone Kidspace

Better York Appell Beautification Award: Rich Reilly, Attorney at Law

Outstanding Individual: Jason Phillips

The Change Maker Award: Vlonda Kearse

Announcements

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America recently announced the addition of Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts, Inc., of Lebanon to its North American dealer network.

Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts, Lebanon, Pa., has joined the HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America dealer network, serving a large area of south-central Pennsylvania. Shown here are co-owners Eric Miller, president (left), and Alan Miller, vice president.

As a Hyundai dealer, Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts offers sales, rentals and support for the full line of Hyundai machines. The dealership serves a variety of industries, including general construction, home building, large-scale site preparation, and high-volume material handling businesses such as aggregates production and quarrying.

Mergers, expansions and acquisitions

WellSpan Health announced that the Jacobus Medical Center has officially joined WellSpan Health and will now be known as WellSpan Family Medicine – Jacobus, located at 55 N. Main Street, Jacobus.

The family medicine practice has been serving the Jacobus community since 1980. Dr. Kieren Knapp, the practice’s sole provider, will continue to see patients as he and his team join WellSpan Health.

WellSpan Family Medicine – Jacobus will be open five days a week, with the following flexible office hours:

Monday: 9 a.m. – noon; and 6 – 8 p.m.Tuesday: 1 – 4 p.m.Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. – noonThursday: 1 – 7 p.m.

Personnel

Goodwill Keystone Area has announced the appointment of Drew Iwaskow as Chief People Officer, a new strategic leadership role that will oversee multiple functions within the organization. As Chief People Officer, Iwaskow will focus on enhancing the hiring process, improving employee retention rates, fostering ongoing employee development and driving overall growth within Goodwill Keystone Area's workforce.

Prior to joining Goodwill Keystone Area, Iwaskow served as Vice President of Human Resources at Dollar Tree Corp. where he led the organization's human capital strategies that resulted in dynamic and inclusive work environments.

