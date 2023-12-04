Comings & Goings: Meritus plans sports medicine, other services at Valley Mall

Meritus to open clinic in Valley Mall

Meritus Health has plans to open a multi-specialty medical practice in the spring that would focus in part on sports medicine at Valley Mall, according to a news release from the health system.

The practice would also include an urgent care and physical therapy in the former Sears department store, besides Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“We consider so many factors when we think about expanding our services,” said Meritus Health Chief Strategy Officer Dave Lehr in the news release. “The Valley Mall sits in the perfect geographic location, the cross-roads of I-81 and I-70, where people from across the region can easily and conveniently access care.”

The location will open in March, and will officially launch Meritus Sports Medicine, a specialized care setting where athletes of all ages can seek preventative care, including sports physicals, as well as injury care, concussion management and joint and soft-tissue injections, according to the release.

This year, Meritus expanded its support of athletic health in the community through a partnership with Washington County Public Schools, where Meritus-employed athletic trainers provide care to high school athletes on the sidelines. Meritus Sports Medicine will expand on that model of care, and will provide a more direct pathway following a sports injury, according to the release. Athletes of all levels are welcomed to the location.

“We want our patients to have the best experience possible when seeking care,” Lehr said in the release. “We envision this location to provide local athletes with the specialized care they need, from the sidelines, through recovery, and back on the field. We are excited to continue to grow to meet the needs of our community, and this is one area we know will have a positive impact.”

For more information, email SportsMedicine@meritushealth.com.

SEK, CPAs & Advisors celebrates 60th anniversary

A certified public accounting and consulting firm with offices in Pennsylvania and Maryland is marking 60 years in business.

SEK, CPAs & Advisors first opened its doors in 1963, according to a news release from the company. Today, SEK has five offices in Pennsylvania and one in Maryland, employing a total of 200 people.

"We couldn’t have achieved this milestone without our incredible team of employees," the news release states. "They don’t stop their hard work when they leave the office. Many team members are active in their local communities through volunteerism, financial contributions, and holding positions on Boards and Committees. To celebrate the team, SEK scheduled multiple events throughout 2023, including a trip to Hersheypark with families, summer office picnics, and an upcoming Cirque Musica holiday show at Luhrs Performing Arts Center."

For more information, go to www.sek.com.

Ghost Writer elevates grant writer to agency advocate

Nonprofit consultancy Ghost Writer LLC has promoted former grant writer Christiana Snyder to agency advocate, according to a news release from the agency. In her new role, Snyder represents Ghost Writer in Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg and the surrounding region in central Pennsylvania.

Christiana Snyder

Snyder began working with Ghost Writer in September 2022 as a contracting writer and editor and was hired as full-time employee in January, according to the release. Her new role primarily focuses on client communication and coordinating projects such as grants management, social media, donor database, marketing, design and other development solutions. She also continues writing grants and press releases.

“I love that my gifts are helping to improve the world, and I appreciate the chance to grow professionally,” Snyder said in the release. “I’ve always enjoyed writing and editing, rather behind-the-scenes pursuits. Though working with words is still where I feel most at home, I’ve expanded in confidence in the client-facing facet of my work.”

For more information, go to GhostWriterQuill.org.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Meritus plans new clinic; SEK marks 60th anniversary