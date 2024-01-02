Comings & Goings: Mitzi's razed to make way for Moonlight Pool and Pub expansion

Former gentleman's club demolished to make way for pool and pub expansion

The former Mitzi's Lounge in Funkstown was recently demolished to make way for a future expansion at the Moonlight Pool and Pub, owner Chris Schultz said.

Schultz, who owns Starlite Inn across Frederick Street from Moonlight, said he bought the former Mitzi's and Cafe Izmir properties a few years ago. In February 2022, he opened the Moonlight Pool and Pub in the former Cafe Izmir building.

The former Mitzi's Lounge, at 48 Frederick Road in Funkstown, was demolished recently. Property owner Chris Schultz said he plans to use the space to expand the neighboring Moonlight Pool and Pub, on the right. This picture was taken Dec. 6, 2023.

Schulz said he had the former Mitzi's razed recently because the building was in "horrible shape" and it would have cost more to bring it up to code.

His plan, he said, is to triple the space at the neighboring Moonlight. That would allow the pool and pub to go from two pool tables to around 10 or 12. The expansion would include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms, a walk-in cooler and more seating for the pub and for people to watch billiards.

There are still several steps to go through to get the addition constructed, Schulz said. He said he hopes to have it open in 2025.

Waynesboro High grad completes emerging leaders academy in aggregates industry

Tim Ingram, a production technician III at SGI's Charmian Plant in Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., has graduated from the Pennsylvania Aggregates and Concrete Association Emerging Leaders Academy.

The academy is a "hybrid program meant to enhance the skill set of potential leaders in the aggregates, concrete and cement industries," according to an SGI news release.

Ingram graduated from the program in late November. He participated in educational sessions, networking events and training focused on industry awareness and workforce development, the release states.

Tim Ingram, SGI's Charmian plant

Participants in the academy must be nominated and apply to the 10-month program.

"One of the most important things we do to strengthen our company and support our employees is to find ways to develop their skill sets and hone their professional capabilities," SGI President Justin P. Dunlap said in the release.

"In seeking opportunities such as the Emerging Leaders Academy, we are making SGI more competitive in the industry and priming today's high achievers to be the leaders of tomorrow," Dunlap said.

Ingram is a graduate of Waynesboro Area (Pa.) Senior High School. He joined SGI in 2019 as a laborer.

Hagerstown-based SGI has more than 600 employees and five production plants in Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin and California.

Janelle named executive VP of Shepherd University Foundation board

Sherri Janelle has been appointed executive vice president of the Shepherd University Foundation board of directors.

Janelle had been interim executive vice president since Sept. 1, according to a Shepherd University news release.

After working in the university's admissions office from 1992 to 1996, Janelle returned to Shepherd in 2016 as executive director of development. She also has served in various roles in nonprofit fundraising and higher education.

Sherri Janelle has been named executive vice president of the Shepherd University Foundation board of directors.

"I am so pleased to be working closely with a strong board, dedicated staff, and the entire Shepherd community to continue the Foundation's important mission," Janelle said in the release.

The foundation's mission is to "ensure educational opportunities for deserving students and enhance the academic excellence of Shepherd University," the release states.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Former gentlemen's club demolished to make way for expanding business