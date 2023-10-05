Commander, the Bidens' 2-year-old German shepherd, has been removed from the White House

President Joe Biden's dog Commander has moved from the White House to the dog house.

Commander was relocated after biting White House staff and U.S. Secret Service officers nearly a dozen times in the past year, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden said.

The dog's removal comes just days after Commander, a 2-year-old German shepherd, bit a Secret Service agent in the 11th known biting incident since he arrived to the White House as a puppy in 2021.

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day," the first lady’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement to USA TODAY. "They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions."

The statement did not clarify where the dog was relocated or whether he was expected to return, only saying that: "Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

Commander has a history of biting

Commander has bitten multiple people on White House grounds since he was gifted to the Bidens in 2021.

The last known biting incident occurred on Sept. 25 when Commander bit a Uniformed Division police officer, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi previously said. The injured officer was treated by medical personnel on White House grounds.

Prior to that, records made public by the conservative group Judicial Watch in July revealed 10 previous biting attacks from Commander against Secret Service officers. In one instance, a Secret Service agent had to be treated at a hospital and a redacted email said the person had to use a "steel cart to shield" themselves from a second attack.

Alexander said last week that “the White House can be a stressful environment for family pets,” adding that the Bidens were working "on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds."

Following Commander's prior biting incidents, the first lady's office said White House staff would be taking "additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise."

Bidens' previous dog Major was also a biter

Before Commander came to live at the White House, the Bidens had another German Shephard named Major who was involved in a series of biting incidents of his own.

Major, then 3, was eventually sent to live with family friends in Delaware after he bit two people in the space of a month, The Washington Post reported.

A third Biden family dog, Champ, died in June 2021 at 13 years old. The Bidens also have a cat named Willow.

