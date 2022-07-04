Commander of the Central Military District given Hero of the Russian Federation distinction for occupation of the Luhansk region

ROMAN PETRENKO — MONDAY, 4 JULY 2022, 18:05

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, will sign a decree awarding the title of Hero of the Russian Federation to Alexander Lapin, commander of the Central Military District, as well as to Esedulla Abachev, commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Luhansk People's Militia.

Source: Putin in conversation with Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation

Quote from Putin: "Oleksandr Lapin, Colonel General of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and Sergey Surovikin, General of the Army, reported to me today on the progress of the tasks set before them.

I agree with your proposal to confer the title of Hero of the Russian Federation on the commander of the Centre Group, Lapin, Colonel General of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation; and on Major General Abachev, Deputy commander of the 8th CAA.

The relevant presidential decree will be signed today."

For reference: On 26 June, according to Russian mass media, Shoigu arrived in Ukraine, where he met with commanders. On that occasion, neither Lapin nor Sergey Surovikin, General of the Army (who allegedly leads the Russian army in the war) were present.

However, Gennady Zhidko, Colonel General of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation – who, according to investigative journalists, commands the occupation forces in Ukraine – was with Shoigu all the time.

Putin did not mention Zhidko.

Background: On 4 July, Putin instructed Shoigu to allow a rest period for troops who took part in the seizure of the Luhansk region.