New Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine about tasks he faces in new position

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanked brothers and sisters-in-arms with whom he served in the ranks of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and, in particular, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, and spoke about the new tasks that he faces now.

Quote from the new Commander-in-chief: "New tasks are on the agenda.

First of all it is clear and detailed planning of actions of all military administration bodies, associations, formations and units, taking into account the needs of the contact zone for the latest weapons that come from international partners.

The fastest and most efficient distribution and delivery of everything necessary for combat units was and remains the main task of military logistics."

Details: According to Syrskyi, the task of headquarters at all levels is "to know all the needs of the [troops deployed] contact zone without exception and own the situation in each of its areas."

Syrskyi stressed that personnel qualification of military management bodies is crucial for the development and successful implementation of plans and plans.

The main value of the Ukrainian army, he stressed, is the life and health of military personnel. So now it remains more relevant than ever "maintaining a balance between performing combat missions and restoring units and units with the intensification of training and exercises of personnel."

Syrskyi defined one of the future vectors of building victory in the war of liberation as "introduction of new technical solutions and scaling of successful experience", in particular, the use of drones and modern electronic warfare assets.

"Only changes and continuous improvement of the means and methods of conducting combat operations will allow us to succeed along the way. Yes, of course, a reliable rear is one of the main components of overall success in the war," Syrskyi concluded.

Background of the day:

On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, simultaneously reported a joint meeting and said they had discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.

Later that day, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the need to review the military tactics and prevent stagnation on the front was among the reasons Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluyzhnyi had been dismissed.

