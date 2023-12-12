Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister discuss action plan with Ground Forces Commander – photo

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have visited firing positions of soldiers on one of the fronts in Ukraine's east.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence; Ground Forces Command

Details: It is noted that Umierov and Zaluzhnyi congratulated the soldiers on the Day of the Ground Forces. Umierov also presented state awards to the military.

PHOTO: DEFENCE MINISTRY OF UKRAINE

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, briefed Umierov and Zaluzhnyi on the situation on one of the eastern fronts. The parties also discussed the key needs of Ukrainian soldiers, which are necessary for their effective work.

Umierov noted that in addition to frontline support and key needs of the army, the issues of training recruits and strengthening fortifications along the entire line of contact were discussed during the trip.

The Ministry of Defence and the General Staff are developing a joint action plan and assessing potential threats.

