Commander-in-Chief states Russians were driven from Orlivka and "miscalculations" corrected

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commenting on his visit to the line of contact in Donetsk Oblast, said that miscalculations in the assessment of the situation had been taken into account and praised soldiers for driving the Russians out of the outskirts of Orlivka.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Details: Syrskyi noted that the situation in the area of the Ukrainian Defence Forces operation remains difficult. The Russians continue to conduct active offensive operations on many areas of the front line.

He stated that the situation is particularly tense on the Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts, where Russian assault units are trying to break through Ukrainian defences and capture the settlements of Tonenke, Orlivka, Semenivka, Berdychi and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Fierce fighting also continues in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians are trying to regain control.

Syrskyi noted that he had visited the Donetsk Operational Strategic Group – specifically the units holding the defence on the Avdiivka front.

Quote: "The success of any battle depends on the quality of planning and how well the commander's plan is implemented by his subordinates. This is primarily determined by the experience and skill of the commander and officers, the ability to correctly assess the situation and make relevant and timely decisions.

At battalion, company and platoon-commander levels, the main thing is to ensure the practical implementation of these decisions, hold positions and destroy the enemy with fire from all assets.

During my visit, certain errors in the situational awareness and assessment of the enemy of some commanders were revealed, which directly affected the sustainability of defence on certain fronts.

I took all measures to remedy the situation on the ground, with the allocation of additional ammunition and material resources, as well as the necessary reserves."

Details: Syrskyi also pointed out the courage, resilience and heroism of the soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade and the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade.

"They drove out the enemy, who broke through to the outskirts of Orlivka, with brave and decisive actions," Syrskyi said.

Support UP or become our patron!