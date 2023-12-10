Commander-in-Chief of Sweden's Armed Forces visits Ukrainian brigade on front line – video

General Micael Bydén, Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, visited units of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade carrying out military objectives on the Eastern front in Ukraine.

Source: A video of Bydén’s visit was posted by the public relations service of the brigade, reports European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, General Bydén spoke with artillerymen and infantrymen trained in Sweden, and praised their combat work.

He asked if the training that Ukrainian soldiers received in Sweden was useful. Ukrainian soldiers replied that they started applying the obtained skills on their first days on the battlefield.

Ukrainian soldiers thanked General Micael Bydén and his country for the steady support of the Ukrainian people in the struggle for independence.

During a recent meeting between Bydén and Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, they talked about the possibility of supplying the Armed Forces with Gripen fighters.

Bydén said that the issue of transferring Gripen aircraft to Ukraine is being discussed both at the political and military operational level.

Sweden is a member of the aircraft coalition, whose objective is to supply Ukraine with fighter jets. Previously, Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel had the opportunity to undergo training on Gripen aircraft in Sweden.

