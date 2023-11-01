Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces warns about fake messages sent on his behalf on social media

, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that unknown people from a fake Telegram profile have been sending fake messages on his behalf. Zaluzhnyi called on Ukrainians not to trust them and listed his official channels.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "Dear friends! I have to draw your attention to information hygiene. I have received information that someone using my name is sending private messages to certain famous people with requests and offers of a discrediting and provocative nature."

Details: He asked anyone who receives messages like this not to trust the content of the message.

The Commander-in-Chief also emphasised that the account @Zaluzhniy_ua on Telegram does not belong to him, as well as any other accounts under the name "Valerii Zaluzhnyi", etc. "All of them are fake,"  Zaluzhnyi emphasised.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the only channel where he reports about his work is "Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (verified)".

He also left links to the official pages on Facebook and Twitter.

Background: On 27 October, the Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate announced that the Russian secret services had prepared an information attack against Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence.

