Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhniy describes the defense of Avdiivka and what the calculus is on holding it

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhniy announced in a press conference on December 26th that Russia could do to Avdiivka in two to three months what it did to Bakhmut, and will be strategic about its defense.

He noted that Ukraine values ​​every piece of its land, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces will defend Avdiivka as long as they have the strength to do so.

"If there are not enough forces, it is better to save people. Of course, we will make such a decision and save people, and then we will win it back," said Zaluzhny.

He added that the defense of Avdiyivka will depend on the situation at the front, but urged not to make a " show" out of it.

Russian troops stepped up their offensive on Avdiivka on October 10th and have been continuously assaulting the city since then.

In November, Zaluzhny said that during the month of active assaults on Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation took about 10,000 casualties.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the occupiers are losing soldiers and equipment near Avdiivka "faster and more extensively than, in particular, near Bakhmut."

However, the occupiers did not change their intentions on the city. On December 20, the military reported from the front line that the occupiers wanted to cut the " road of life" that leads to Avdiivka.

On December 25, the Defense Forces said that the troops of the aggressor country Russia in the Avdiyivka area were losing 300-400 people and "a lot" of military equipment every day. At the same time, Ukrainian forces are steadily maintaining their defenses and raising reserves.

