Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi responds to proposals to conscript Ukrainians living abroad

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that the decision to draft men who have gone abroad should be made by the central executive authorities. He stated this during a briefing on Tuesday, December 26th.

"The armed forces should fight and in no way encroach on the peaceful lives of our citizens, including those who have left our country," - Zaluzhny said.

He believes that making appropriate decisions has to be imposed on authorized bodies of central executive power.

"At the moment, I cannot give them (those who left the country- ed.) an assessment. But I will be glad if after a while I see them in the army. I will be pleased to organize training for them even abroad, "- Zaluzhny stated.

On Dec. 21, Welt and Bild published an interview with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, in which he allegedly stated that men aged 25 to 60 living abroad are supposed to be called to the Armed Forces in 2024.

"We are still discussing what should happen if they do not come voluntarily," – he is being quoted, along with the promised "sanctions" if the requirement is not met being mentioned.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine clarified that there are no discussions about such a mechanism now. According to Illarion Pavlyuk, a broadcaster, Umerov spoke about recruiting and the need to convey to Ukrainians abroad how important it is for them to join the Armed Forces.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine