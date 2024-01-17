Commander Nayev urges civilians on Ukraine’s northern border to evacuate amid daily Russian attacks

Civilians living near the border with Russia in northern Ukraine should heed the advice of local authorities to evacuate amid daily enemy attacks, Commander the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Nayev wrote on Facebook page on Jan. 17.

The border is a line of contact not only in the east and south, but also in the north, where "civilians have no place" because of the ongoing fighting, especially in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

"Every civilian should listen to the advice of the military administrations, which are carrying out daily evacuations,” Nayev said.

“Every civilian should clearly understand that it is dangerous to stay near the border with Russia.”

Nayev added that the evacuation was necessary to allow the Ukrainian military the ability to fully engage the invaders without endangering civilians.

43 civilians were evacuated from the Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, the State Emergency Service reported on Jan. 15, while more than 1,000 people remain in the frontline city of Avdiivka.

At the same time, city authorities in Kharkiv Oblast are expanding evacuation orders to new communities in the Kupyansk district. Due to ongoing Russian attacks there, local authorities in Kharkiv Oblast have ordered a mandatory evacuation, with 190 children already removed to safety, Governor Oleh Synehubov reported on Nov. 7.

90 children were evacuated from 23 frontline settlements in Kherson Oblast, the press service of the National Police in the region reported on Facebook on Oct. 27.

