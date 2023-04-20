Commander of Pacific Fleet resigns a week after surprise inspection in Russia

Less than a week after a "surprise inspection" of the Russian Pacific Fleet, its commander, Sergei Avakyants, has resigned.

Source: Meduza (Russian news outlet)

Details: Vladimir Putin's representative in the Far Eastern Federal District, Yury Trutnev, said that Avakyants was heading "the headquarters staff that oversees military and sports training and patriotic education centres."

The Russian Pacific Fleet includes, among others, the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade, which has reportedly suffered heavy losses during Russia's invasion of Ukraine – in particular, during the battles for Pavlivka in Donetsk Oblast in November 2022 and during a failed attempt to attack Vuhledar in February 2023.

