Commander praises soldiers' expert hit on Russian tank using FPV drone, destruction captured on video

The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi , showed how the soldiers of the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade finished off a Russian tank with an FPV drone in a spectacular video published on his Telegram channel on Oct. 23.

"Excellent work," he commented.

The footage shows the Russian tank exploding after the strike in a massive fireball, followed by a secondary explosion which is almost as large. Parts of the tank, including what appears to be parts of its turret are seen landing around the site of the explosion, having been hurled into the air by the enormous force of the blast.

The tank appears to have been completely destroyed.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has lost 5,093 tanks.

