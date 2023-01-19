Commander of Russian troops in Ukraine will try to neutralise Head of Wagner Group Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Valery Gerasimov, the newly appointed commander of the joint group of Russian troops in Ukraine, will try to neutralise Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group; the latter, in turn, plans to get to "the main positions" in the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, citing a statement by Andrii Cherniak, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Quote: "They [Wagner Group mercenaries – ed.] are being driven into a deadly offensive with the full support of the Russian Armed Forces. And now Gerasimov is unlikely to provide him [Prigozhin] with such support, because he needs his achievements and victories, and he will do everything to neutralise Prigozhin.
These are logical decisions. And if there is success somewhere, it will be the success of Shoigu [Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu – ed.] and Gerasimov, not Prigozhin."
Details: In addition, Cherniak noted that a fierce struggle for power and a place near Vladimir Putin is currently underway in the Kremlin. In his opinion, Prigozhin "concentrated his efforts" on the war in order to get to the "main positions" in Putin's inner circle.
"Strengthening his position and then taking high positions are the steps for his [Prigozhin’s] survival," the Ukrainian intelligence official added.
At the same time, Prigozhin is trying to show himself as a "winner," and the seniors of the Russian Defence Ministry and the Russian General Staff are making desperate attempts to raise their own ratings.
Background:
On 11 January, Sergei Surovikin was dismissed from the position of commander of the Russian Armed Forces in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, was appointed to this position, while Surovikin became his deputy.
British intelligence reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin had become more open in his statements and is trying to polish his reputation.
The Institute for the Study of War believes that Prigozhin is seeking to undermine the credibility of the Russian Defence Ministry, as the Kremlin continues to publicly deny his claims that only Wagnerites participated in the capture of Soledar.
