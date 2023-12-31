Commanders and law enforcement officers sum up 2023: Ukraine has survived thanks to its soldiers – video

The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and the heads of military and security institutions have summed up the results achieved in 2023 and announced some of their plans for the future.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Mykola Oleshschuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force; Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine; Serhii Deineko, head of the State Border Guard Service

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "2023 is coming to an end.

Another arduous year of our struggle for our land and freedom. This was the year when Ukraine survived. She has survived thanks to you, Ukrainian soldiers and sailors, sergeants and officers. Thanks to each of you!

I thank our military for their resilience and dedication to this great cause – defending Ukraine. I bow my head to the Ukrainian soldiers who have fallen in the battles for their homeland. They are forever in our hearts.

2024 will not be easy. The struggle for freedom and the future of our children continues. I believe that we will pass through every trial with dignity and step by step continue to bring our Victory closer!"

Quote from Syrskyi: "In 2022, we showed the whole world our invincibility, stopping the invaders and pushing them back. In 2023, we continued to bring our victory closer, preventing the enemy from succeeding.

Today we continue to hold the eastern front so that the destructive ‘Russian world’ will not come to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Kupiansk and other Ukrainian cities. We are pushing back the enemy and regaining Ukrainian land at every opportunity, proving to the whole world that we can take back what is ours."

Quote from Oleschchuk: "2023 is coming to an end, but the war for our freedom, for our future and our values is not ending!

We are well aware of the powerful enemy we are facing, and we know that this struggle will not be easy. We hope for strong support from our Allies in 2024, but first and foremost, we rely on our own strength!

...

Inflicting painful blows on the enemy’s military facilities, air defence systems, manpower and equipment, Ukrainian pilots are most of all eager to do their job even more efficiently next year.

In 2024, we will receive Western aircraft and more American-, British- and French-made bombs and missiles. This will help us fight the enemy, liberate our land, and cleanse our skies and sea[s] of Russian trash."

Quote from Maliuk: "2023 has been another heroic chapter in the Ukrainian people’s fight against the enemy. We have once again shown the world our invincibility and unity.

Every day the Defence Forces do their best to take Ukraine one step closer to Victory.

We stand firmly on our land. Ukraine’s finest sons and daughters are giving their lives for it. It was likewise defended by our famous Cossack ancestors. Because freedom and liberty have always been the highest value for Ukrainians.

This mental connection between warriors of different generations is felt today, helping us in the fight against the enemy. No wonder the unique technical development of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Sea Baby drones with which we hit the Crimean Bridge and quite a few Russian warships, was designed according to the prototype of the Cossack Chaika ["seagull", a type of boat used by Zaporizhzhian Cossacks - ed.].

Ukraine’s Security Service is inspired by this glorious history and at the same time is constantly looking for new technological solutions to give the enemy as many surprises as possible. This year we managed to perform many planned special operations on land and at sea.

Our drones are burning Russian equipment to the ground. Snipers are hitting their targets from record distances. Counterintelligence and military counterintelligence are detaining traitors and collaborators to clean out the fifth column inside the country.

Cyber specialists are repelling thousands of Russian cyberattacks, protecting critical infrastructure. And Security Service of Ukraine investigators are efficiently documenting all war crimes committed by the Russian army."

Details: Serhii Deineko, Head of the State Border Guard Service, is seeing the New Year in with border guards on the front line.

Quote from Deineko: "We continue to do all we can for this, and we will not stop fighting for our freedom, independence, our people, territorial integrity, our cities and villages.

Ukrainians have overcome many challenges, but there is still a lot of work to do. But I am convinced that we can do anything! Together, united by a single desire, we will get through this.

I am sincerely grateful to the border guards, my subordinates, my brothers and sisters. Guys, I’m proud of you! You courageously defend our country as part of the Defence Forces and, together with other Ukrainian defenders, continue to foil the invaders’ plans. You show remarkable courage on the front line while repelling enemy attacks and liberating territories. I am constantly witnessing your resilience and drive to cleanse Ukraine of the invaders. You strengthen and protect the border of our state in every direction and at the same time continue to fight on.

Dear combat comrades! Dear Ukrainians!

Let us remain worthy sons and daughters of the Heroic Ukrainian people. Eternal honour and glory to the Heroes and to everyone whose lives have been cut short by the war Russia has unleashed.

May the new year give us strength and endurance to continue the struggle, make dreams come true, and usher in the long-awaited Victory of Ukraine over the invaders."

More details: Fighters from the Special Operations Forces also summed up their year in a video.

