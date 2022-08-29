Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in DC

Yahoo Entertainment

Episode 2 of HBO’s House of the Dragon, aptly titled The Rogue Prince, left viewers with an ominous feeling about what’s to come in Episode 3. Prince Daemon made a failed power play against his brother, King Viserys, by stealing a dragon egg, presumably to lay in the cradle next to his supposed unborn child. Viserys sent men to retrieve the egg, but they weren't necessary as Princess Rhaenyra showed up on a dragon and prevented any bloodshed. “I’m right here, uncle, the object of your ire. The reason that you were disinherited,” Rhaenyra said to Daemon. “If you wish to be restored as heir, you’ll need to kill me. So do it, and be done with all this bother.” Daemon relinquished the dragon egg, but he wasn’t yet done. He met with Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka “the Sea Snake,” who tried to convince Daemon that he belongs on throne. “We are the realm’s second sons, Daemon,” Corlys said. “Our worth is not given, it must be made.”