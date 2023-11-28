Comma placement in Pence book draws attention of Jan. 6 investigators, ABC News reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
ABC News reports that in conversations with special counsel Jack Smith’s team earlier this year, former Vice President Mike Pence was asked about personal notes he took after meetings with then-President Donald Trump, with one line of questioning dealing with the placement of a comma in a quote from Pence’s book. CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig joins “CNN This Morning” to discuss.