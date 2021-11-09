Commemorating a century of honor at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Arlington National Cemetery is preparing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Arlington National Cemetery is preparing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The Marines at Abbey Gate were racing against time. The crowd at the gate didn’t know it, but the Marines had been told to close it at 6 p.m. That left 30 minutes for Capt. Geoff Ball, 33, commander of 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines’ Ghost Company, to pluck out a few more people with that elusive combination of affiliation and luck that would get them onto a plane out of Afghanistan. Just 30 minutes for Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, to grab another child out of the sewage canal where hundreds jostled. Just
Events this year show that Russia is moving full speed ahead on its modernizing its SSBN fleet, which has long been feared by its rivals.
On Nov. 11, veterans are being treated to free meals, food and tons of discounts.
Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer in its northwestern desert, possibly for practice for a future naval clash as tensions rise between the nations. China has massively upgraded its military in recent years, and its capability and intentions are increasingly concerning to the United States as tensions rise over the South China Sea, Taiwan and military supremacy in the Indo-Pacific.
The soldier was selected to attend the sniper course after her stellar performance in infantry training.
USAREC is giving each recruiter their own quota and designated territory.
Army Times obtained documents indicating a significant shortfall of Army 365 licenses.
In western Mexico a small squad of soldiers with about a half-dozen trucks and sandbag emplacements stands guard on a rural highway. In one direction, almost within earshot, one drug cartel operates a roadblock extorting farmers. The Mexican army has largely stopped fighting drug cartels here, instead ordering soldiers to guard the dividing lines between gang territories so they won’t invade each other’s turf — and turn a blind eye to the cartels’ illegal activities just a few hundred yards away.
The Chinese military has an arsenal of so-called "carrier killer" missiles intended to keep the US Navy at bay.
ABC News' James Gordon Meek's new documentary — 3212 Un-redacted — hits Hulu Nov. 11, after spending three years uncovering what he claims is the truth behind the fatal ambush of a team of Army Green Berets in Tongo Tongo, Niger, on Oct. 4, 2017.
The Coast Guard announced it had suspended its active search for an aircraft that crashed off Orleans flying out of Reading, PA
Three female Navy aviators have transitioned from other aircraft to fly the F-35C, but Lt. j.g. Suzelle Thomas is the first to go straight from flight school to an F-35C squadron.
KABUL, Afghanistan — When the Taliban are in your bedroom and there’s a photograph of you on the wall holding an American flag, a rifle and dressed like a recruiting commercial for the Marines, you have to keep it together. Then there’s the kitschy mug on your desk that you picked up from a shop just as Bagram Air Base closed in July. It reads, “Been there ... done that/Operation Enduring Freedom.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And the empty beer can in your trash th
The Taliban hold a military parade in Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city and the militants' spiritual heartland, using former Afghan and international forces vehicles and helicopters to inaugurate their new "Islamic Emirate Army". A convoy of military vehicles drove down Kandahar's main road, which links the airport to the city centre, past onlookers while religious music blasted from loudspeakers. The Taliban defence minister recently announced military units would be reorganised and renamed.
"It's been really tough to be in this industry during the pandemic," a merchant marine told Insider, as COVID-19 causes a mental health crisis at sea.
A general said that the Guard soldier's achievement "is a milestone for not only Montana, but the entire National Guard and Army."
Science is advancing at warp speed while we humans progress at sludge speed, too oblivious to recognize that the changes from which we now recoil will be dwarfed by those of the next five or 10 years.
Satellite photos appear to show the outlines of full-scale vessels, including an aircraft carrier.
The Marine Corps wants Devil Dogs to look at a career that’s all about getting inside the adversary’s head.
“The question is, over the horizon capability to do what?” former Air Combat Command head Hawk Carlisle said. “There’s a lot of stuff that still has to be worked out.”