Commemorations of Christopher Columbus anniversary divide Peruvians
Opposing protesters gather in front of a statue of Christopher Colombus statue in Lima, Peru on the day which commemorates the arrival of the Italian explorer in the Americas on October 12, 1492. The day, which is known as the ‘Day of the race’ in some parts of Latin America, focuses on the development of the Hispanic race from the Spanish colonizers and is a cause for both celebration and protest as the country grapples with its colonial past.