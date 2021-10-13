Commemorations of Christopher Columbus anniversary divide Peruvians

Reuters

ANKARA (Reuters) -Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" after what it said was a rise in cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the U.S.-backed YPG that killed two Turkish police was "the final straw" and that Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in north Syria. Turkey said police in northern Syria's Azaz region were hit in a guided missile attack on Sunday launched by the YPG, which Turkey says is a terrorist group.